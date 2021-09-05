Bear and Poppy will now be reunited with their owner. Police in Gloucestershire would like to thank all those who shared their appeal and particularly the members of the public who found them.
We’re pleased to report that two Doberman dogs, which were reported stolen earlier this week, have now been found
You may also like
A woman charged with Baby death in Harrow remanded in Custody
A woman charged with murder has been remanded in custody. Mariam Benzain, 31 of Preston Road, Harrow appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 28 July. She...
Seven people have been charged in connection with an alleged conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration
Seven people have been charged in connection with an alleged conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration. Kent Police detectives executed a warrant at a...
Police tackling drug dealing and drug-related violence in Portsmouth carried out two warrants in Elm Grove, Southsea, this evening (March 24) and made 5...
A man who held a family hostage at knifepoint during a terrifying incident earlier this year has been jailed for 23 years.
David Alan Watts, 40, from Ramsbury, appeared at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing. He had previously stood trial and been found guilty of five offences...
Emergency services called after Child Fall in Freshwater
A fall from height on the Isle of Wight was attended to by the fire and ambulance services. An eleven-year-old fell from a height just after midnight on...
Man arrested on Buckingham palace Mall with an Axe by armed officers
Police officers were on patrol on The Mall at approximately 6.30pm on Tuesday 13 April when they spotted a man carrying an axe. Armed officers were on duty...
A man has been jailed for murdering a man in Manchester
At around 5.10pm on Tuesday 22 September 2020, police were called by the ambulance service responding to reports of a stabbing on Royal Oak Road, Wythenshawe...
Police man hunt for serial Sex attacker
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary . appealed for witnesses to a sexual assault which took place in woodland in Queens Inclosure, Waterlooville. Police have...
Police in Essex are currently on the scene of a serious collision on the A130 near Rettendon turnpike
It follows reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry at around 6am this morning, Tuesday 24 August. The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, has been...
A27 closed in Portsmouth after UPS lorry overturns
Police in Hampshire are dealing with a multiple vehicle incident on the A27 justeast from Portsmouth. Those involved have escaped with minor injuries ...
Emergency services called to Cowleaze Hill in Shanklin
Emergency services have been called to a collision at the bottom of Cowleaze Hill on the outskirts of Shanklin this evening. Officers from Hampshire...
Emergency services dealing with an incident in Blackfriars
Emergency services are dealing with an incident in the Blackfriars Underpass, the road is closed. Blackfriars Bridge is also closed. -Upper Thames Street is...
Appeal after suspicious incident in Gravesend
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a report of a suspicious incident in Gravesend. At around 9.30pm on Thursday 28 February a...
Drugs were found on the passenger who must now attend the station to be interviewed
Local officers are on an operation tonight tackling vehicle crime in the Wombourne and Himley area, following feedback from residents. Within minutes of going...
Human remains found in search for Agnes Akom in Neasden Recreation Park
On Monday, 14 June, human remains were found by officers searching Neasden Recreation Park in connection with the disappearance of Agnes Akom. While we await...
A trio of drug dealers have been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for their part in a multi-million-pound drug operation
The three dealers were caught red handed buying large quantities of high purity cocaine from two Chaddesden brothers. Ross Stroud, Bradley Fowles and Ben...
Drug dealer sentenced to four years behind bars
Samba Cham, 26 of Manor Close, Horley has been sentenced to four years imprisonment after pleading guilty to drug dealing offences. He was arrested on Friday...
Officers from the Hampshire Roads Policing unit were astounded to deal with the rider on a E scooter on the M3 Motorway
A male has been reported to receive 6 points on his licence and a fine after riding an E-scooter illegally on not just a public highway but the M3...
The stabbing that took near Hyde Park is now being led by the Met’s SO15 Counter Terrorism Command but not being treated as terrorism-related
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 3.34pm on Sunday, 25 July to reports of an assault at Speakers’ Corner, W1. Officers attended and...
Police in Bedfordshire are looking for missing Atlanta Butler
Bedfordshire police want help locating 14-year-old Atlanta Butler. She is missing from her home in Sandy, Bedfordshire, since Friday 26 June. Atlanta was last ...
Appeal for witnesses following Reading Attack
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a broken hip in an assault in Reading. At approximately 7pm on Thursday 15 October, the...
Detectives investigating the murder of two people in Westminster are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Lee Peacock
Following the discovery of bodies at separate addresses in Westminster, an image has been released of Mr Peacock, who detectives would like to speak to...
Doh:Armed Police spend Three hours outside an empty property in Chatham
After a ‘stand-off’ lasting over three hours, armed police entered the property on Luton Road where they believed an armed man was inside and, apparently, the...
Swindon man charged with kidnap after teenager abducted from McDonald’s
A 19-year-old Swindon man’s been charged with kidnap after a teenager was bundled into a car a McDonald’s in Greenbridge Retail Park on Monday. Billy...