Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to in connection with a series of thefts across the city

It is reported that between 24 July and 23 August, a group of women have targeted elderly female shoppers in order to steal purses and other valuable items from their bags.

Thefts have been reported in Hillsborough, Ecclesfield and Sheffield city centre.

Chief Inspector Sarah Gilmour said: “These women have repeatedly targeted vulnerable people for their own financial gain.

“One of the incidents involved a 91-year-old victim, who has understandably been left shaken by the ordeal.

“We are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice, but we rely on the continued support of the public to provide information for us to act upon.

“If you have seen either of the women pictured, or have information that could assist the investigation, please get in touch.”

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the women in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise them?