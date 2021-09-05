Police are appealing for information following two incidents reported overnight at Festival Leisure Park

hey are appealing for information following two incidents reported overnight at Festival Leisure Park.

It was reported that a woman in her 20s had been hit by a car driving dangerously around 2.35am this morning, Saturday 4 September.

The driver failed to stop at the scene.

Within 30 minutes of the initial report, officers had located the car believed to have been involved and arrested all three occupants.

A short while later, around 4am, we received reports of fighting outside Bella Italia.

When officers arrived, they found that an 18-year-old man had received several stab wounds to his back.

Officers worked quickly to establish the events leading up to the assault and a boy and two men were arrested in connection with the incident.

Both victims are recovering in hospital supported by officers and our enquiries continue in the area.

Both incidents are believed to be unrelated.

If you can help our investigations or have dashcam or video footage from the area, please contact us on 101.

Please cite incident 125 of Sep 4 for the collision and incident 177 of Sep 4 for the assault.

Please cite incident 125 of Sep 4 for the collision and incident 177 of Sep 4 for the assault.