Sadly the combine harvester could not be saved but the quick actions of the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading too far into the crop fields
Emergency services called to vehicle into a building in Penge
Police ,Fire and Paramedics have been called to a vehicle that has smashed into a Co-op on Angerley Road in Penge in South East London. Fire Crews were...
A suspected drink driver has appeared in court after a van failed to stop for police in Ashford
Officers were called to the town centre at around 9pm on Tuesday 3 November 2020 after reports of a possible drink driver in the area. A van failed to...
Fire crews responded to false alarm in Newport
The Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue service mobilised a number of resources to Jubilee Stores at Newport Harbour this afternoon that turned out to be a false...
Man struck by Train in Penge has died
A man has died after being struck by a train at Penge East Station around 1:20pm this afternoon.(Monday May 7th) Police say the death is not currently being...
The family of a man from Basingstoke who was Murdered this week have paid tribute to him.
The body of Jason Williams of St Peter’s Road, was found in Russell Howard Park in Basingstoke shortly before 1.30am on Tuesday 20 February. The family has now...
Seven-year-old boy who vanished in Orpington sparking police search is found safe and well
Police and concerned family launched an urgent hunt for a seven-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his primary school. Albi Reeves was last seen near Red...
A 24-year-old woman has been sentenced for ill-treating an 84-year-old resident at the Wirral care home where she worked
The Crown Prosecution Service (said that Valentina Baghiu, of Borough Road in Tranmere, poked, threatened and grabbed the wrist of the victim who was frail...
H5 strain of avian flu found at Suffolk Chicken farm
All 27,000 chickens at a farm will be culled after cases of bird flu were confirmed. A number of the birds were found to have the H5 strain of avian flu, the...
Detectives investigating an outraging public decency incident which involved an off duty officer being assaulted are today releasing a CCTV image in connection with the incident
On 30 January on the 8.39pm train from Redhill to London Bridge, a man was reported to have sat opposite a woman in an otherwise empty carriage and began...
Thirty arrests made and £500,000 cash seized in north London operation targeting drugs and violence
A total of 27 males and three females, aged between 18 and 65-years-old, have been arrested for drugs offences after a number of early morning warrants were...
UPDATED:Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman died in a fire in Southend
Officers were called by colleagues in the fire service to an incident in Southchurch Road at about 2.45am on Saturday 3 July, after a property caught fire. A...
Police are looking for missing Judith from Barnsley
Police are searching for Judith, 70, who was last seen in Kendray hospital in Barnsley at 7pm yesterday evening (5 August). Judith is described as 5ft tall and...
Police officer attacked and Injured in Southampton
Were you in the Above Bar Street area of Southampton last night? Police are appealing for witnesses after a police officer was seriously assaulted in the early...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a house on Maidstone Road in Paddock Wood
Two fire engines were in attendance, and crews arrived to a smouldering fire in the kitchen area of the property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used...
Two People rescued by Coastguard after being cut off by Tide
The Bembridge Coastguard search and Rescue team supported by Ryde inshore Rescue lifeboat have been called into action to two people who’d been cut off...
Police Raid Thirteen addresses in Gosport and Four in Portsmouth for Drugs
Ten arrests have been made during warrants undertaken to restrict the supply of drugs in Gosport, Fareham, and Portsmouth. As part of Hampshire Constabularys...
Exculsive: Pilot uninjured after Plane crash lands in Yateley
A pilot and his passenger has walked free uninjured after their light aircraft crashed in Hampshire this afternoon. Emergency services from Hampshire fire and...
Thieves Steal from Basingstoke Church
Police are appealing for information after a lectern was stolen from a church near Basingstoke. The theft took place sometime between 6pm on Thursday, May 26...
M2 motorway closed after serious collision near Faversham leaving five mile jam
Kent Police have closed the M2 motorway between junction six at Faversham and junction five for Sittingbourne in after a vehicle has collided with the...
Three rescued from overturned dinghy
Three men were rescued from the sea off Studland Bay this evening after they were thrown into the sea from their dinghy. A member of the public had seen the...
A computer generated image has been released by officers investigating a report that a man indecently exposed himself in Leybourne
The incident happened at around 2.45pm on Monday 1 March 2021 in Leybourne Lakes country park. Two children were walking a dog near New Hythe Lane when it is...
A man has been convicted of battering his fiancée to death while she was in the shower
A man has been convicted of battering his fiancée to death while she was in the shower. The court heard how he attacked his partner, 35-year-old Amy Parsons...
A cruel fraudster who stole tens of thousands of pounds from an elderly man he had known for nearly 20 years has been jailed
Builder Andrew Nichols, of London Road, Sheffield, struck up a friendship with the 85-year-old widower after doing some work in his house in 2003. However...