Sadly the combine harvester could not be saved but the quick actions of the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading too far into the crop fields

The combine harvester was well alight on arrival and the fire was spreading to the surrounding crop fields so further assistance of a water carrier from Andover Fire Station and a fire engine from Fordingbridge Fire Station was requested.
Sadly although the combine harvester could not be saved the quick actions of the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading too far into the crop fields.
Thanks also to Tisbury Fire Station for providing cover for Salisbury during the incident.
Further information regarding risks on farms can be found at – www.dwfire.org.uk/fire-risks-on-farms