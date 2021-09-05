Has anyone seen James from Bromley he didn’t come home from school and has been missing for three days now
Once a firefighter always a firefighter Happy Birthday Ernie
A guard of honour has taken place for birthday boy Ernie Cock. He has reached the ripe old age of 100. Ernie joined National Fire Service in 1946 and then...
Two Jailed for a total of 30 years for the manslaughter of Damien McLaughlin in Enfield.
Two men have been jailed at the Old Bailey today (Wednesday, 1 November) for a total of 30 years for the manslaughter of Damien McLaughlin in Enfield. Eduardo...
Major Search for Missing Man on Steyning and Pyecombe Downs
Police are concerned for an experienced walker who may have become lost on the Downs. Michael Wood, 67, had been out walking with his wife between Steyning and...
The vehicle is believed to have been driven into Bengali Spice in Deal
A car crashed into the front of a takeaway shop on The Strand in Deal on Saturday afternoon. The vehicle is believed to have been driven into Bengali Spice...
Four year old mauled by Dog in Southampton
A four year required emergency hospital treatment after he was mauled by a dog in a pub garden over the Bank holiday. A shocked parent of the little boy...
Police launch probe after shooting in Dagenham
Police were called at approximately 2.18am on Tuesday, 16 March to reports of shots fired on the A13 at the Lodge Avenue Flyover in Dagenham. Officers attended...
Man Jailed for Eight Years after using Social Media to Meet underage Children for Sex
A man who used social media to attempt to meet teenagers for sex has been sentenced to eight years in jail at Isleworth Crown Court. Mohamed Mohamoud, 31, of...
Thief who threatened to stab man in Tunbridge Wells jailed
A thief who threatened to slit a man’s throat during an attempted robbery in Tunbridge Wells has been sentenced to almost four years in prison. Harry Dial...
A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Haringey
A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Haringey. Police were called at 8.15pm on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of an injured man...
Appeal to help find missing Fareham teenager Millie Howarth
Appeal to help find a missing teenager has been launched. Millie was seen with her friend around 7.45am in McDonald’s in Fareham. Millie left the home...
A mother who inflicted severe injuries on her baby, causing permanent brain damage, has been jailed for 14 years.
A mother who inflicted severe injuries on her baby, causing permanent brain damage, has been jailed for 14 years. Sarah Ngaba, 27, previously of Brookside...
The incident happened on Lower Road at the junction with Bower Road, at 8.55pm on Easter Sunday. A man in his 50s suffered serious injuries when the blue...
Police in Kent are renewing an appeal to locate a man who has been missing from Gravesend
Officers are renewing an appeal to locate a man who has been missing from Gravesend since Wednesday 29 July 2020. Anthony Kaila, who is 53, is last known to...
Detectives investigating a fight at a fast food venue in Dagenham have arrested eight males. Police were called at 9.25pm on Tuesday, 28 May to reports of a...
Man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was “beaten up” in Streatham
A man aged in his 50s is in a serious condition in hospital after he was “beaten up” — and left unconscious in #Streatham. One shocked resident has made...
One Lane Closed on A3 Near Queens Elizabeth Country Park after Collision
Police have closed one lane on the southbound carriageway of the A3 Chalton this morning due to road traffic collision near to the Queens Elizabeth Country...
Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Isle of Wight Crash
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the Isle of Wight yesterday evening. Roads Policing officers were called just before 5.50pm...
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Kingston are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with information
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Kingston are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with information. Police were called at around 3.40am on...
The victim was assaulted outside the Angel Inn Public House and was punched to the face repeatedly
The incident happened on Saturday 13 September at around 1.20am near to the Buttercross in Witney town centre. The victim was assaulted outside the Angel Inn...
Homes left without water for a second day after burst water pipe on the Isle of Wight
Thousands of resident in the Newport and Ryde areas have lost their water supply again after a new leak that was meant to have been fixed overnight failed...
Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing mother and daughter from Brighton, last seen in Mid-Sussex
Charlene Moore, 34, and her daughter Candice, 14, had been living in Brighton but were last seen in Burgess Hill on 6 October. Charlene is white...
Three Shot in overnight gun attack in Kingsbury drive by shooting
Police were called at approximately 11.40pm on Saturday, 27 March to reports of shots fired on Kingsbury Road, NW9. Officers, including firearms officers...
Police want to identify them as part of an investigation into an assault on a man in his 40s in Shanklin
It was reported that an altercation between the victim and three men occurred in the vicinity of Regent Street, Shanklin, at around 6.15pm on Wednesday 4...
An investigation is ongoing following a fatal stabbing in Greenwich
Police were called by LAS at 1.06am to reports of a man stabbed. Officers attended and located a 30-year-old man in Welland Street SE10 suffering from...