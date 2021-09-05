Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was assaulted in Crawley

.

The 87-year-old victim was hit in the face outside the Tesco store in Hazelwick Avenue around 12.05pm on Thursday (September 2). She suffered bruising to her eye and was left very shaken.

Officers investigating the matter are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. The shop’s car park was busy during the day and it is believed a lot of people would have been in the vicinity at the time of the assault.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any relevant dash cam footage, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1192 of 02/09.