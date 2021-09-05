Burglaries in Canterbury linked to copper piping theft

A suspected burglar has been arrested in connection with a series of break-ins in Canterbury linked to thefts of copper piping. Officers investigating the offences are now appealing for witnesses, or any victims yet to report similar crimes, to contact them.

Kent Police was called at 11.50pm on Saturday 4 September 2021, following a report of suspicious activity at an empty property in Glenside Avenue. Patrols attended and found the property had been entered after a door was forced. A 39-year-old man was located inside and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

It is believed the suspect may be linked to previous offences over recent weeks, including a number of burglaries at properties in the vicinity of the A28 Sturry Road.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is urged to call the east Kent appeals line on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/166340/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.