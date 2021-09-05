Armed Police,Paramedics and Kent Air ambulance called after serious incident on the outskirts of Maidstone

Officers from Kent Police supported by armed Police officers were called along with two ambulances, a Senior Paramedic officer and the Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance to a property on Upper Street in Leeds village on the outskirts of Maidstone.

Emergency services were called at around 9.40pm on Sunday evening. A number of people have been taken to hospital by ambulance one under police escort.

Upper street was a sea of emergency vehicles and blue lights. One concerned neighbour who asked not to be named said that he heard a woman screaming out in pain and wouldn’t stop screaming. The air ambulance landed in the field at the rear of our property. I thought at first it was some sort of collision. Police haven’t really said a lot apart from it’s a serious incident.

Officers remain at the property that remains under Police guard. It is not clear if any arrests have been made

Both ambulances left under blue lights one under police escort

Kent Police and South East Coast ambulance have been approached for further comment.