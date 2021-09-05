Police are urgently searching for 27-year-old Simona who is missing from #Lindfield, near #HaywardsHeath
Armed Police seal off Bellfield Road in Titchfield
Police have sealed off a large area of Bellfield Road in Titchfield this evening. Armed Police can be seen in the street with Police officers attempting to...
A nine-year-old boy has sadly died following an incident on a football field
The incident shortly after 5.05pm today. Although enquiries are still ongoing, Police believe the boy was struck by lightning. Our thoughts are with the...
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old James Amadu in Enfield have charged a fifth man
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old James Amadu in Enfield have charged a fifth man. Sheldon Crawford-Proverbs, of Collinwood Avenue...
Armed Police called to Southsea following reports of a man with a rifle
Armed officers were deployed to the streets of Southsea on Sunday evening following a reported sighting of a man dressed in camouflage carrying a rifle. ...
Family left devastated after Folkestone house road in Sunday
Information is sought after two cars, two bicycles and a skateboard were stolen during a burglary in Folkestone. The burglary is believed to have taken...
Police have taken action against suspected modern slavery activity in an East Sussex town
Police have taken action against suspected modern slavery activity in an East Sussex town. On Thursday (3 September) officers from East Sussex Project...
A coffee shop in Kent has made a brave decision to go ‘cup free’
They will only serve customers who bring their own one into the shop, and to illustrate why they are doing this they filled their shop floor with disposable...
A Few of the Best Bits from Bestival 2015 So far!!!
The power of love kept the wet weather at bay as the sun shone down on Robin Hill today (Saturday) for Day Three of Bestival 2015, with the Summer of Love...
Two Met officers have appeared in court accused of taking and sharing photographs of the murder scene of two sisters stabbed to death in London
PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis are charged with misconduct in public office over the images of Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46. The sisters were...
“And this is why the restrictions won’t be lifted anytime soon 21 people… Waitrose car park.”
A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus in Bexleyheath
An elderly man has been hit by a bus on Mayplace Road West near Furze Wren. The Kent,Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance landed at Bexleyheath Academy. The road...
Large Drugs and cash seized after Police stopped a car in north London
A large quantity of class A drugs and hundreds of thousands of pounds in cash have been seized after officers stopped a car in north London. Officers from...
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at £3 Million pound property on Spout Hill in Croydon that has been on the market for many...
The man who sadly lost his life in yesterday’s stabbings in Birmingham has today been described as ‘the light of our life’ by his family.
The man who sadly lost his life in yesterday’s stabbings in Birmingham has today been described as ‘the light of our life’ by his family. Jacob Billington was...
Paedophile Glen Mills, 36, had been accused of subjecting his victim to the sustained abuse
A child rapist is behind bars after being found guilty of abusing a schoolgirl in Newcastle. Paedophile Glen Mills, 36, had been accused of subjecting his...
A parish councillor gunned down outside his home near Andover has died in hospital
A parish councillor who was gunned down outside his home in Andover has died in hospital. We can reveal said. Councillor James Nash was shot in the head in...
Residents warned that more homes will be evacuated on Saturday 27 February
More Exeter residents will be evacuated from their homes after a possible unexploded World War Two device was located at a site in Glenthorne Road. A 100m...
A third person has been charged in connection with a series of robberies at Sheerness homes
On 20 March 2021, it is alleged the occupants of three addresses in Alexandra Road, Victoria Street and Queensway were the victims of separate robberies. ...
People are once again being reminded of the importance of adhering to the national lockdown
For the second week in a row, we issued more than 50 fines to people who were failing to follow the Government’s lockdown rules. The latest figures show that...
Police probe Mitcham shooting
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was shot at a gathering in Mitcham. Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 3.08am...
Murder probe launched after teenager is stabbed to death in Stratford
A murder probe launched following brutal stabbing in Stratford. Police have launched a murder probe after a man has been stabbed to death in Byford Close in...
Taliban militants have murdered a policewoman in a provincial city, witnesses have revelaed
The woman, named on social media as Banu Negar, was shot dead at the family home in front of relatives in Firozkoh, the capital of central Ghor. The killing...
Man gunned down yards from Edmonton Police station described as a little angel
A young man aged in his mid-20s has been shot dead on a street in #Edmonton, north-London. Met Police say at approx 9:00pm they were called to Beaconsfield...
Man detained following fail to stop for police
A man remains in custody following a high profile police stop in Greenwich in Sunday. Police attempted to stop that failed to stop police. Tactial contact was...