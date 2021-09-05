BREAKING HAYWARDS HEATH Lingfield SUSSEX

Police are urgently searching for 27-year-old Simona who is missing from #Lindfield, near #HaywardsHeath

She was last seen at home at 1pm on Sunday (September 5th) and there is a serious concern for her welfare. Please dial 999 if you see her or any information that may assist Police.