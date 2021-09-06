Police would like to speak to this man after a woman’s drink was spiked in #Brentwood High Street

It was reported that the victim, a woman in her 20s, became unwell at the Slug and Lettuce sometime after 11.15pm on Saturday 7 August.

We believe she may have been approached by a man who put his arms around her and kissed her cheek.

We understand that a number of women may have felt unwell at the same premises that night and would encourage them to report it to us if they haven’t done so already.

If you were at the pub and saw something suspicious, please contact us and quote the crime reference number 42/163187/21.

If you have any information about this incident, or the person pictured, you can submit it online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call Essex Police on 101.