Police would like to speak to this man after a woman’s drink was spiked in #Brentwood High Street
Man sent to crown court over Gosport Drugs Crack down
A man has appeared in court charged with offences as part of an investigation into the supply of class A drugs in Gosport. Kevin Clark, 31, of Stoners Close in...
Man arrested for Terror offences relating to Syria
A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. Officers arrested the 42-year...
Armed burglars, knife-point robbers and reckless car thieves have been sentenced to more than 850 years’ imprisonment, thanks to a single Kent Police team
The Chief Constable’s Crime Squad is in its second year of operation, having been set up to proactively target high harm offenders who indiscriminately target...
A police officer injured following a road traffic collision in Aldeburgh has now been discharged from hospital, as two people arrested in connection with the...
Four men have been found guilty of murder and manslaughter following a fatal shooting in Bow
Four men have been found guilty of murder and manslaughter following a fatal shooting in Bow. The men were all found by a jury to have played a role in the...
Brave or foolish as driver play roulette with flooding in Tunbridge
With a white Mercedes A class already stranded in the middle of the water with a possible write off with hazard light burning enter these pair of wide boys...
Can you help the Isle of Wight stay safe
The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting On Call (Retained) Firefighters across the Island. Could you have the time and commitment to...
Two men charged with drug offences in Gravesend
Two men have been charged with drug supply offences following plain-clothed patrols in Gravesend. On the morning of Tuesday 11 February 2020 Igors Pikalovs was...
Sandown Councillor’s should hang their heads in shame
Sandown Town Council have refused to allow mourners to park their scooters at the Broadway Centre car park for Malcolm Butchers funeral. This would have been...
“ Mum’s injuries are ongoing, some of which will never heal.“ as man is jailed
The family of a man killed in a fatal collision near Bere Regis have paid tribute to their loved one as it was confirmed the driver responsible would be...
A sex offender who abused a child in Chatham has been sentenced to three years and four months’
A sex offender who abused a child in Chatham has been sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment. Glenn Colombier, of Rainham Way, Bow, east...
UPDATED:Police have closed the M40 motorway following a collision involving an HGV that has crossover
Police have closed the M40 Southbound near Bicester following an HGV crossover the central barrier The M40 southbound between junctions 11 and junction 10 has...
UPDATED:Emergency crews called to crash near Shalfleet
Fire crew and Paramedics are attending a road traffic collision on Corf Road between Shalfleet and Porchfield in the Isle of Wight this evening (Monday). The...
Officers carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in New Street
Drugs, cash and phones have been seized as part of an investigation into drug dealing in Dover. Officers carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at...
Hampshire Firefighter raising funds for Charities
Jasper Taylor, a local firefighter and avid fundraiser will undertake a series of static cycle challenges to raise money for both the Firefighters Charity and...
Representatives from Crimestoppers have joined officers in Dartford town centre this week to remind local teenagers about the dangers of being involved in knife crime
Salus, an Ashford-based support organisation, also joined patrols from Kent Police’s Violence Reduction Unit on Wednesday 25 August 2021, as they spoke to...
Major Rescue Involing Coastguard Helicopter from Container Ship in The Solent
A major rescue involving the Lee on the Solent Coastguard rescue helicopter is taking place in the Solent this afternoon. It is understood that the rescue...
The road was closed until just before midnight to allow collision investigators to carry out their enquiries at the scene
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a motorbike in North Swindon yesterday (29/10). At 5.30pm, a motorcyclist travelling east on...
40 Firefighters search for bodies in rubble after ‘fatal’ gas explosion rips through Ealing shop
Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) crews are undertaking a complex operation at the scene of a explosion and building collapse on King Street in Ealing...
Police Man Hunt in Aldershot After Early Morning Sex Attack
Police are investigating a sexual assault against a 21-year-old man in Aldershot yesterday (January 7). Sometime between 1.30am and 1.45am the victim was...
Warlingham Surrey Tuesday 21st June 2016 GV of a property that has been left gutted and family homeless after faulty Solar Panels set fire to the roof space...
Southern Vectis names Ability Dogs 4 Young People as its official good cause
Southern Vectis is throwing its support behind Ability Dogs 4 Young People – as its official good cause for 2018. We’ll be spending the year...
In the Dog house after starting Kitchen blaze in Sittingbourne
Two family pets sparked cat-astrophes when they unknowingly turned on hobs with their paws – adding to the list of kitchen blazes tackled by Kent firefighters...