Two people have died following a road traffic collision in the Kings Meaburn area.

Police were contacted at 7.40am today with a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the road from Kings Meaburn towards the B6260 near Drybeck.

The vehicle, a white Citroen Berlingo van, was found off the road. Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was a 24-year-old man from Ashton-in-Makerfield. The passenger was a 20-year-old woman from Golborne.

Collision investigation enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident. Officers appeal for anyone who witnessed a white Citroen Berlingo van in the area or have information on this incident to get in touch.