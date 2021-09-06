BREAKING CUMBRIA Kings Meaburn

Two people have died following a road traffic collision in the Kings Meaburn area

10 mins ago
Police Stock
Two people have died following a road traffic collision in the Kings Meaburn area.
Police were contacted at 7.40am today with a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the road from Kings Meaburn towards the B6260 near Drybeck.
The vehicle, a white Citroen Berlingo van, was found off the road. Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was a 24-year-old man from Ashton-in-Makerfield. The passenger was a 20-year-old woman from Golborne.
Collision investigation enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident. Officers appeal for anyone who witnessed a white Citroen Berlingo van in the area or have information on this incident to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via https://orlo.uk/o7Vty, calling 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident number 61 of 5 September.