Two people have died following a road traffic collision in the Kings Meaburn area
You may also like
Beryl will be providing free journeys to NHS staff in Newport as their e-Scooters arrive on the Isle of Wight ahead of their 12-month trial in partnership with Isle of Wight Council, Solent Transport and the Department for Transport
Key workers looking to take essential journeys in an enjoyable and sustainable way will be able to do so by downloading the free Beryl App, and signing...
A man has been jailed for a series of commercial burglaries in Westminster
A man has been jailed for a series of commercial burglaries in Westminster. Michael Daulat, 39, of no fixed address, was convicted in February and sentenced to...
Man charged with numerous offences following tactical police contact
A man has been charged with driving offences in connection with an incident in Haringey. Konna Ward, 21, of Farrant Avenue, Wood Green, Haringey, N22 was...
Manhunt launched after man is gunned down on Hackney estate
A fatal shooting probe launched after man shot multiple times in back garden of a property on Brackenfield Close. Shocked neighbours have revealed that shots...
Police locate Hit and Run BMW in Hampshire
Police are investigating a collision in which the Driver failed to stop this morning, in Bishopstoke, Eastleigh. Police Have located and recovered in a nearby...
Bunce was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment after targeting a 98 year old man in Reading
Keith Bunce, aged 44, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to one count of robbery at Reading Crown Court. Bunce was sentenced to four years and six months’...
Aircraft stored at Rochester Airport sold after being part of cocaine importation operation
A light aircraft seized in a joint NCA and Metropolitan Police investigation into cocaine importation has been sold at a proceeds of crime auction for £29k...
Two men have been arrested and bailed by Police until the end of April after a severed pig’s head was cable-tied to the gates of an Islamic school in...
Sunday, April 11 2021 marks the 11th anniversary of the murder of Aamir Siddiqi in Cardiff
17-year-old Aamir was brutally murdered at his family home in Roath on the afternoon of Sunday, April 11, 2010 while waiting for his Quran teacher. One man...
A flight from Tenerife has advised aircraft control of a general emergency onboard The flight LS634 from Tenerife to is destine for East Midlands. The Jet2...
A3 Southbound closed following a collision
The A3 is currently closed southbound from its junction with the B3006 to the A2727 near Liss. Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have closed the road due to...
Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into an assault in Andover
Police were called at 11.32pm on Saturday 27 July to a report that a man had been assaulted near the seating area in High Street, Andover. The 42-year-old man...
Fire Crews Called to Kitchen Fire in Redbridge Southampton
Fire crews from Redbridge support by neighbouring station St Mary’s have tackled a kitchen fire this evening at a property in the Redbridge area of...
Two dead after fatal collision on the A127 in Romford
Emergency services are at the scene of a seven vehicle fatal collision at Squirrels Heath Road on the A127 in Romford. Road closures are in place. Motorists...
A pub drinker who assaulted his former friend in Gillingham has been jailed for two years
Dirk Peterson was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 30 November 2020 after admitting two counts of actual bodily harm. The 52-year-old of Ivy Street...
Arson probe launched after Camper Van Fire
The owners of a campervan, destroyed by fire in Southsea, have released heartbreaking footage of their holiday home engulfed in flames. “This is what...
59 Year old woman dies after tragic accident Portsmouth Harbour
Hampshire Police has confirmed a 59 Year old woman has died after being taken from the water in Portsmouth Harbour despite emergency services best efforts and...
Police appeal after Sex attack in Sunbury
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after we received a report of a sexual assault in Sunbury on 8 May. Between 4.30pm and 5pm on Manor Lane...
A man has been convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after inflicting life-changing injuries on a woman at Notting Hill Carnival
A man has been convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after inflicting life-changing injuries on a woman at Notting Hill Carnival. He is Jason...
Two people attacked on Taxi Rank Near Kings Theatre in Southsea
Police appealing for witnesses after two men were assaulted as they waited for a taxi in Southsea. Officers were called to the taxi rank outside the Kings...
Eight minute cycle from work nearly cost me my life but the Helmet saved me
Last Thursday I was riding the 8 minute cycle from work as I do every day. A car coming in the opposite direction didn’t see me and turned right, hitting...
Chiswick High Road Closed after Man Falls from Building
Chiswick High Road has been closed and an air ambulance has landed on Turnham Green after a man fell from a building in the Chiswick Park office development...
An urgent warning has been issued to parents in Southampton and the surrounding areas after school children going to and from school have been approached on two consecutive days offering lifts home, claiming to know the children’s parents
Police have received reports that the first incident took place on 17th November in Newtown Road in Southampton where a Child was approached by a White man...
Helicopter and Police Dog Called in after suspicious activity in Maidstone
Two people from Chatham have been arrested on suspicion of theft following a search using a police dog and the police helicopter in Maidstone. At 2.55am on...