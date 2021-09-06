Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old boy from Barrow

Ajay Atkinson was last seen on 30 August and is believed to be in the Barrow area.

Ajay is described as being 5ft tall, slim build, and has short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black joggers and Nike trainers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact police. Officers also appeal to Ajay to contact them if he sees this appeal.