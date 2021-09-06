Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old boy from Barrow
A teenager has been found guilty of the fatal stabbing of a schoolboy in Stratford
A teenager has been found guilty of the fatal stabbing of a schoolboy in Stratford. On Thursday, 12 March, a 16-year-old male from south London was found...
Appeal after £25k watch from Winchester
Officers from Hampshire Constablary are appealing for help in identifying two people following the theft of a £25,000 watch in Winchester. The theft took place...
Emergency services called to incident near Ramsgate
Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Ramsgate and Margate, trains in the area are at a stand. No trains in the area will not be...
Man on Bail accused of Sex offences hunted by Hampshire police for breaching bail
Have you seen 18-year-old Kieran Corless? Corless is wanted after breaching his bail conditions by leaving his address in Lee on Solent on the morning of...
Blaze rips through Dover Property causing partial roof collapse
Firefighters are working in very challenging weather conditions tackling a large house fire in #Dover. The blaze has been contained and prevented from...
The mangled wreckage after a collision on the M2 in Kent involving a Drink driver
Police attended this crash involving a drink driver who had collided with a lorry M2 motorway. The serious collision happened on the coastbound...
Are you a ‘Friend Against Scams’?
As part of National Scams Awareness Month (June), the council is asking residents to sign up to become a ‘friend against scams’. The Isle of Wight Against...
Fatal collision sees A21 closed for six hours for accident investigation work in Kent
A single-vehicle fatal collision has seen a major Kent road closed for over six hours this evening to aid collision investigation work. Emergency services were...
Two man have been stabbed on Lower Lea crossing in East London the attack took place on Saturday evening
Police are investigating an incident in which a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were stabbed at around 10.35pm on Saturday night 19th June June on the...
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Liscard earlier today, Saturday 8th June. At 7am today a 25 year-old man went to Arrowe Park...
Chinese caught in Undercover Police sting
Chinese Restaurant Could Lose Licence Over All-Night Karaoke Parties A city centre Chinese restauraunt has been offering customers all-night drinking sessions...
Barnet Man Mehmet Greca Jailed for Six Years after being found with Five Million pounds worth of Class A Drugs
A man found with cocaine valued at over five million pounds has been jailed. Mehmet Greca, 32, of Deodora Close, Friern Barnet, N20, was jailed for six years...
A drug dealer has been jailed after officers found more than £50,000 hidden inside a chimney
A drug dealer has been jailed after officers found more than £50,000 hidden inside a chimney. Samuel Overy, 19, from Chatham, was jailed for four years and...
A pizza delivery driver tried to kidnap six females and assaulted a seventh in one day in Rotherham
Shamaz Ali appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today for what was due to be the first day of a trial in relation to the attacks in the Herringthorpe area on...
Teenager rescued following cliff fall at Whitehaven
A fifteen-year-old boy has been flown to hospital after falling down cliffs at Salton Bay, Whitehaven. HM Coastguard received a call just after 7.10pm last...
A man found seriously injured in a Blackburn street has sadly died
Officers were called by the ambulance service at 10.05am on Sunday (December 27) to reports the man had been found unconscious on the pavement in...
Emergency services scrambled to footbridge in Ashford,
Emergency services have been called to an incident on the footbridge over the A2042 (Avenue Jacques Faucheux). Ambulances, police and fire service at scene...
Boy charged after Whitstable shooting
A teenage boy has been charged after a man was shot in the leg in Whitstable. Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating...
Eltham High Street stabbing: Two men in hospital after knife brawl
Two men presented to hospital with stab injuries after a knife fight in Eltham High Street. Police were called to the high street in Greenwich after reports of...
The government and the UK rail industry have agreed a plan that will see a gradual reduction in train services across the country to reflect lower passenger demand, while keeping vital rail services running
The government and the UK rail industry have agreed a plan that will see a gradual reduction in train services across the country to reflect lower passenger...
Man fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park
A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Finsbury Park. Police were called at approximately 6.50pm on Friday, 3 January to reports of a man...
Number 10 have confirmed Boris Johnson is in Self Isolation
PM Boris Johnson is self-isolating after contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has revealed this evening. It’s understood that...
Police are asking the public to contact if they have seen 28 year old James (Jamie) Bullock, or know where he is located
Bullock is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a 63-year-old man and his dog on Sunday 15 August in Alvechurch...
Portsmouth Couple Brad and Jen split
A Portsmouth couple, who recorded and starred in a host of increasingly annoying viral videos, have announced their break-up, via social media (obviously!)...