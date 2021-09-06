Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has died
CCTV released following armed burglary
Police are appealing for help to identify a suspect following a commercial robbery in Uxbridge. At 14:00hrs on Friday, 23 March, the suspect walked into...
Apprenticeships can take you anywhere. That’s the message for Portsmouth young people and employers in National Apprenticeship Week (14–18 March). During...
Three men have been rushed to hospital after a triple stabbing in #Poplar, East-London
Met Police were called at 7:40pm to Three Colt Street, E14, and found three men suffering stab wounds. Their conditions are not believed to be...
A man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after admitting attempting to rape a woman in Basingstoke. Gary Carlisle, 50, of South Ham Road...
Woman killed after being hit by HGV on the M27 near Southampton
Officer from Hampshire Police have released further information following the fatal collision on the M27 motorway this morning. The closures have been lifted...
A disturbance on a boat in Queenborough has led officers to charge a man following reports of a firearm and knife
Police were called to Alsager Avenue on the morning of Thursday 25 March 2021 after a man was found on board a boat for which he did not have permission. ...
Person trapped in Newport bus collision
Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on Forest Road on the outskirts of Newport this afternoon involving a Southern Vectis bus and two other...
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found fatally injured in Sutton
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found fatally injured in Sutton. A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder late on...
Beware of scam COVID-19 ‘refund’ messages
If someone gets in touch out of the blue, claiming to from the council or the HMRC offering you financial help or saying a tax refund is owed to you – it...
Double stabbing near Wembley Stadium
Two young men in their 20s are in life threatening conditions after being stabbed on Empire Way close to Wembley Stadium. Met Police say they were called just...
Tributes have been paid to an Aldham man, who was described as a unique character with boundless energy and enthusiasm
Donald ‘Don’ Ralph, 83, was sadly found deceased at his home in Halstead Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday 29 December.His niece Tina Ralph said: “Don was a...
The father of an eight-week-old girl who died at her home in Crowborough, Sussex, has been convicted of her murder and the baby’s mother has been found guilty of allowing her death
Paramedics found Holly Roe not breathing and with no heart activity when they arrived in the early hours of 10 September 2018. Despite attempts to...
This latest action by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) follows reports that fake and misleading reviews continued to be bought and sold on the...
Two teenagers have been jailed after they were caught with a firearm, ammunition and a zombie knife
Two teenagers have been jailed after they were caught with a firearm, ammunition and a zombie knife when the mini-cab they were travelling in was stopped by...
A sex offender who was found sleeping rough in a Blackburn park following three days on the run has been jailed after being convicted of possessing hundreds of horrific child abuse images.
On May 4, last year, Sheldon Bateson (pictured), who was previously convicted of child indecent image offences and subject of a notification...
Witness appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured in collision near Devizes
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a road traffic collision near Devizes. It happened on the A342 Dunkirk Hill at...
Teenager Charged with Murder over Acid Attack in High Wycombe
Family pay tribute to Joanne Rand as man is Charged with Murder over her death. Thames Valley Police has charged a man with murder following an incident in...
Burglar smashes his way into Rochester Property making off with large haul of goods
A burglary has smashed through back entrance of a patio door and gained entry with a crowbar into a property on Lingley Drive this evening. The callous theft...
First picture of fifteen year old found with multiple stab wound who passed away
A 15 year old stabbed to death in the Wood End area of Coventry who is yet to be named by police has been named by friend and family’s his nickname was...
A woman has arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent after a stabbing in Bromley
Police say they were called to a stabbing at Chatterton Road around 5am this morning. A 40-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds and a 56-year-old...
Police appeal after Woman Kidnapped and Sexually assulted by Fake Taxi driver
Police are investigating a report of a kidnap and sexual assault against a 28-year-old woman in the early hours of Sunday (May 1). The incident happened some...
CCTV released after series of Burglaries in Oxfordshire and Berkshire
Police have released CCTV images of two men who may have vital information in connection with a series of burglaries in Oxfordshire and Berkshire. Between 9am...
Fire Crews Called to Tackle Washing Machine Fire in Camberley
Two Fire Crews from Camberley and Rushmoor have been called to tackle a fire that has broken out at a property in Camberley this afternoon. The owners of the...
Portsmouth Stand in Solidarity
Following the most recent wave of shocking attacks around the world, we would like to reach out to the Portsmouth community to come together again for a...