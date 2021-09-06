Can you help Police find Matthew Rainbird, 48, who is missing from #WalthamAbbey?
M20 closed as operation stack is brought into action
The M20 coastbound in Kent is closed between junctions 8 and 9 as part of Operation Stack. HGVs destined for Dover Port and Eurotunnel Terminals will be...
Police want to talk to two men who may have witnessed Gillingham Murder
Detectives are urging two men to come forward who may have important information in connection with a murder in Gillingham. Anthony Eastwood was killed on the...
Police are continuing to appeal for help finding missing Benjamin Miles-Worsfold from Southampton
. The 34-year-old was last seen around 6pm yesterday, August 4, in Brintons Terrace, Southampton. Officers believe he is still in the Southampton area. He may...
Man rushed to hospital with life-changing after Chelmsford collision
Parkway is currently closed in Chelmsford, following a road traffic collision. Roads Policing officers were called shortly before 6pm this...
Police are appealing for information after a man, who officers are trying to trace, was reported to have been assaulted and then struck by a vehicle in Stenhouse, Edinburgh
On Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at around 7.25pm on Wednesday evening, police were called to a report of an altercation in Stenhouse Grove, Edinburgh, involving...
Escaped prisoners may be on the Isle of Wight
Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for information to trace a man who absconded from HMP Springhill. Jason Sufi, aged 39, absconded from the prison...
Police charge man with assault
Abbas Hussain, aged 32, of The Avenue, Kennington, Oxford, was charged with one count of assault by beating on 2 May. The charge relates to an incident in The...
Three yobs leave man with facial injuries
Three men, believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, are said to have attacked a man for no reason near the Lucky House restaurant in Mortimer Street in...
Police are investigating two attempted robberies in the Plashet Park area of Newham area
Police are investigating two attempted robberies in the Plashet Park area of Newham area. Officers were called at around 5.15pm Tuesday, 2 February to reports...
Major man hunt after armed prisoner escapes in Salisbury
Police in Salisbury actively searching for Michal Kisiel also known as Michal Kisier, aged 30, a prisoner who has escaped from guards at Salisbury District...
East Sussex fire crews called to smell of burning at property on Hove seafront
Fire crews from East Sussex were mobilsed following reports of strong smell of during in the early hours of Sunday morning. Five pumps and two...
Perry Carey killer jailed for Six years
Harry Joyce jailed over the death of Perry Cardy in the Bittern Pub, Southampton. Judge Jane Miller QC sentenced Joyce to six years imprisonment, Mr...
Burst Water Main shoots 20 feet into the Air in Whiteley
Whitley,Hampshire Saturday 9th January 2016 A burst water main has caused residents to be without water and flooding a Whiteley Road in Hampshire.
Emergency Services respond to Three males stabbed on the Isle Of Dogs
Police were called at 17:47hrs to reports of a disturbance in Pepper Street, E14. Three males with found with stab injuries and taken to hospital. We await an...
Four fire appliances and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict pub on Woolwich Road in Greenwich. Part of the ground floor was damaged by...
Two officers dismissed without notice after being found guilty of gross misconduct
On Thursday 25 March 2021, two police constables were dismissed without notice from Devon and Cornwall Police, after members of the misconduct panel found...
Jail for driver who fell asleep at the wheel – fatal collision in Tenterden
A motorist who fell asleep at the wheel of his car which was then involved in a collision in which a woman died has been jailed. At 5pm on 13 April 2019...
Police Find Woman’s Body in Southampton House
Police have this morning cordoned off a house in Southampton following the grim discovery of a body of a pensioner in her sixties. Officers were called after...
Grays Boy convicted of knife attack
A teenager has been convicted of stabbing another boy in Grays. The 15-year-old victim suffered a collapsed lung and a severed tendon in one hand after being...
Joey Essex Southampton
REALITY TV star Joey Essex star was in Southampton this afternoon – and hundreds of people turned out to greet him. Some had queue since 10am this...
Man arrested for Terror offences outside Buckingham Palace
A man’s been arrested and a suspicious van is being checked by police on Birdcage Walk, not far from Buckingham Palace Police have closed the road to...
Air ambulance called to Medway Marina
The Kent and Sussex Air ambulance has landed at Borstal Recreation Ground this evening. The life saving medics have been called to assist with an incident at...
WANTED: Have you seen Steven Pinnington?
Police are appealing for information to locate wanted man Steven Pinnington. The 39-year-old is wanted for breaching the registered sex offender notification...
Breaking: Eastern Docks Southampton Closed following an Incident
Platform Road has currently been closed to traffic following an incident this afternoon that is believed to be in the Southampton ABP Port. The port are...