Can you help Police find Matthew Rainbird, 48, who is missing from #WalthamAbbey?

He has not been seen or heard from since Friday 27 August when he left for work.

Matthew is described as being white and around 5ft 9in tall. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, shorts and white Adidas trainers.

Police believe he may be travelling in a Silver Peugeot van, registration ML09 UOH.

If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he may be, please call us on 101 quoting incident 1319 of 31/08.