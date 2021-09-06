An investigation as been launched after a man was shot in what police are classing as an attempted murder

The incident which happened on Saturday, happened Roland Road, Lozells just before 11.20pm

A 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious, but they’re not thought to be life-threatening

Detective Sergeant Steven Harris, from Force CID said: “We believe the incident was targeted and we’re doing all we can to find the people responsible as firearms have no place on our streets.

“Our priority is to find out exactly what happened and arrest the people involved. Today we’ll be speaking to witnesses, reviewing CCTV footage and following up other investigative leads.

“We also need the help of local people. If you saw what happened or have any other information that could support our investigation, please get in touch.

“Extra officers will be in the area over the next few days as our investigation continues. Please feel free to chat with them about any concerns you have.”