An investigation as been launched after a man was shot in what police are classing as an attempted murder
Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary which occurred in Reading
The incident took place on Monday (9/11) at about 8.50pm at an address in Elm Park Road. A group of three men knocked on the door of the property and when the...
A man is due to appear in court in connection with a reported assault and public order incident in Christchurch
The incident occurred at around 3pm on Friday 4 September 2020 at Pets Corner on Somerford Road. It was alleged that a man was verbally abusive and head...
Orpington collision leaves boy fighting for his life
An 11 year old boy is in a life threatening condition at an east London hospital after a collision with a car. Police were called to Court Road in Orpington at...
Crews are in attendance at a fire in Factory Road, Sandycroft. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 3.14pm today (Tuesday 1st May). Crews...
Family name teenager as Oliver Stephens as five teenagers remain in custody after Reading Murder
A teenager schoolboy has been named as tribute and card have been named Oliver Stephens 13, who was stabbed to death on grassland in Emmer Green later of...
Following England’s defeat against Italy on Sunday (11 July), a torrent of racist comments aimed at some of the team’s black players appeared on...
A 60-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail
Officers in Northampton are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted as she travelled on the number three stagecoach bus. The...
Breaking News Thai Airlines 777 makes emergency return to Heathrow
A Thai Airways Boeing-777 is returning to Heathrow after a malfunction on board due to pressurisation within the cabin. The flight stopped mid climb at 8,000...
Officers believe that the injury was sustained during an altercation between two men during which a vehicle was driven at the victim
Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault on a man in Camden. Police were called at 3.39am on Saturday, 1 August to reports of a...
Former BBC worker wanted for Brutal murder
A former BBC researcher is wanted in connection with the brutal murder of a father at a farm in Cheshire, is now one of Europe’s most wanted. Christopher Guest...
A man in his 20’s from East Surrey has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an altercation at the Shell petrol station at Cobham Services on Monday...
Woman left with life changing injuries after A2 collision
Information is being sought following a serious collision near Dover. Shortly after 11.20am on Wednesday 4 March 2020, a blue Kia Sportage car travelling in...
Secret horse meet is leaked over social media
A planned “secret meet” and horse drive is set to take place around midday today with many attending the planed 14 mile drive from Purbrook across...
Man arrested after robbery in Liss
A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Liss this weekend. The robbery happened just before 8pm yesterday, 11 April, at the Newmans Collard...
The cygnet is still alive but may have lost the sight of his left eye after he was shot in the head by an air weapon
We are sadly reporting a young cygnet that has been shot in the head by an air weapon. He was rescued from the river in Purley on Thames near Reading early on...
Police are searching for an ‘extremely vulnerable’ man who has gone missing from Eastbourne and have warned that he should not be approached
Police are searching for an ‘extremely vulnerable’ man who has gone missing from Eastbourne and have warned that he should not be approached. David...
Two teenagers jailed for New Forest Burglaries
Two 15-year-old boys from Totton have been sentenced to two years each in a young offenders institution following a series of burglaries. At Southampton Crown...
A kettle of boiling hot water was thrown at two Police officers in Northampton
Chief Constable Nick Adderley has paid tribute to two police officers who were injured attending an incident in Northampton at the weekend and praised the...
Man arrested on suspicion of Murder in Islington
Police say a 52 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in Islington His death is still being treated as...
A grandfather who murdered his daughter’s ex-partner in a “frenzied attack” with two knives has been jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 20 years
Lance Woollard, 65, knew 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage would be working from home in Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington, near March, when he visited on the...
Polish Kiddy fiddler strikes on Shanklin Bus
Police officers on the Isle of Wight would like to speak to this man, do you know him. On the 12th March Two teenage girls (aged 13 and 14) were on the number...
Not too many miles on the clock, good little runner and in great nick
Range Rover Evoque Sound appealing? This car will soon be auctioned off on behalf of West Yorkshire Police – with proceeds going to worthy causes across the...
Police Officer Mowed Down Outside Co-op in North Baddesley after Vehicle Makes off
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fail to stop collision between a gold-coloured Ford Mondeo and a police officer in North Baddesley. The incident...
Biker Dies in Fatal New Forest Collision
One of the motorcyclists involved in a collision in the New Forest on Friday has died Police have revealed Officers were called to the B3054 Beaulieu Road...