M25 motorway has been closed at Junction 12 Thorpe anti-clockwise exit slip is closed while officers from the Surrey roads policing investigate an road traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle.
Surrey Police probe M25 collision at Thorpe
A man has been given an extended sentence of six years and four months for an attempted robbery in Redhill
Mark Evans, 38, of Frederick Gardens, Croydon, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court after pleading guilty to all charges. He will serve a custodial term of...
Pride of Wight 2018 in all of It’s rainbow finery launch the beach party of the year
Isle of Wight Pride 2018 is well underway and has brought the street of Ryde to a halt in the most fantastic fashion. [su_youtube url=”;] Fifteen...
Police have charged a man following reports of a double-stabbing at a property in Eastleigh over the weekend
The charges come after a property was broken into and a man threatened and subsequently stabbed in the early hours of Sunday 1 November on Tommy Green Walk...
Man stabbed in Hillingdon
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was stabbed in Hillingdon. Police were called at around 19:50hrs on Saturday, 26 May, to a...
Car Parking Firm Goes Bust at Gatwick Airport
Families returning from their holidays have been left stranded after a company they left their cars with did not show up. A number of passengers reportedly...
A collisoin on Kings Drive in Torquay has left the driver of a BMW with life threatening injuries
At approximately 12.48am on Sunday 21st February 2021 a single vehicle road traffic collision occurred on The King’s Drive, Torquay. The vehicle is a 2013...
Updated:Emergency services have been called to an incident on the A219 Fulham Palace Road in South West London
Police and paramedics are at the junction of Averill Street The road is blocked due to the incident. Traffic is slow-moving on approach in both directions...
Forty firefighters have been sent to tackle a building ablaze in Swanscombe
Eight fire appliances from Kent Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a large fire in an industrial building on Manor Way, Swanscombe. The...
Samantha White and Joanna Stansall from Maidstone have been charged with theft of charity sweets dispenser
Two women suspected of stealing a charity sweets dispenser in Maidstone have been arrested and charged. The dispenser is alleged to have been stolen from a...
Three Vehicle Collision Blocks A323 Aldershot Road in Guildford
A major Commuter route has been closed by Police following a three collision on the A323 Aldershot Road. Police have closed the road near to the junction of...
People are being reminded that lockdown restrictions will largely remain in place over the coming weeks, ahead of the Prime Minister’s announcement later this evening
Tonight Boris Johnson will give the nation an update on his plan for slowly lifting restrictions over the next few months – but is expected to reiterate the...
One lane of the M27 motorway has been closed this evening after a Vehicle has overturned. Emergency service and recovery specialist were called just after 6pm...
A serious collision involving a car and motorcycle has closed the M27 motorway westbound from junction 9 at Park Gate. The westbound carriageway of the...
Serious collision probe launched in Horley
The B2036 Balcombe Road, Horley is currently closed between Buckingham Gate and Balcombe Road whilst specialists police collision investigators carry out an...
Officers are looking to speak to this man in connection to an assault that happened on a bus.
The incident happened whilst the bus was stationary on Ludlow Road, just before 10pm on Saturday 26 September. The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 43...
Bembridge community you should be very very proud after saving Dog walkers life
Members of the Bembridge community you should be very very proud after a number stopped and carried out life-saving treatment whilst waiting for an ambulance...
No wrong doing over Maida Vale stop
At around 1.25pm on Saturday, 4 July, officers from the Territorial Support Group were patrolling in the W9 area in response to an increase in violence...
Red Funnel extends relationship as Cowes Week Official Supplier
Cowes Week Ltd, organiser of the prestigious sailing regatta and highlight of the British Sporting Summer, is delighted to announce the extension of the...
NPAS helicopter called to West Wight
The National Police air support helicopter is again on the Isle of Wight assisting officers on the ground. The air asset flew over from its base in Bournemouth...
Appeal to locate missing man from Maidstone
Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Maidstone. James Passfield is last known to have been in the Bearsted...
A teenage girl will have to wear a leg splint for the rest of her life after a callous driver travelling at twice the speed limit knocked her down and left her for dead
Kwame McKenzie was driving at more than twice the speed limit in the moments leading up to the crash – hitting speeds of more than 70mph after he failed to...
East Croydon Station on Lock Down after Suspect Package has been found
A major Railway station is under lockdown this evening after a suspect package has been found. British Transport Police have put the station into lockdown both...
Police persuaded a distressed man to leave the Farleigh Road Railway Bridge in Canterbury
Police have persuaded a distressed man to leave the Farleigh Road bridge over the railway line. Trains now able to run through Canterbury West Station again...
Manhunt for Crawley Murder suspect
Police are continuing to search for a suspect following the death of a 24-year-old man in a stabbing incident in Crawley on Tuesday evening (October 27)...