Two fire engines attended and crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the roof of the vehicle. The casualty was removed from the car and passed into the care of SECAmb. No other casualties were reported.
A woman was rescued from a crash involving one car on the A228 in Leybourne, West Malling
You may also like
Police have charged a man with murder following a shooting in Islington
Jaden McGibbon of Warltersville Road, N19 was charged on Sunday, 13 June with the murder of 19-year-old Taylor Cox. McGibbon will appear in custody at Highbury...
Council Close Gosport Public Toilets after being used as Drug Dens
Public toilets situated at the back of Gosport bus station have been closed after druggies littered them with debris and filth on a daily basis. The Borough...
Chale Man Airlifted to Hospital after Serious Leg Injury
A man has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon from an address in Chale on the Isle of Wight. Emergency services were called to Spanners Close just before...
Man hunt to trace failing to stop driver
Police are appealing for help to trace any potential witnesses to a serious collision in Lingfield following which a car failed to stop at the scene. The...
A man has been jailed following the seizure of Class A drugs after proactive raids at a property in north London
Nicholas Leighton, 27 , of Islington, was sentenced on Friday, 27 November at Snaresbrook Crown Court to three years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty...
A cruel fraudster who stole tens of thousands of pounds from an elderly man he had known for nearly 20 years has been jailed
Builder Andrew Nichols, of London Road, Sheffield, struck up a friendship with the 85-year-old widower after doing some work in his house in 2003. However...
Detectives arrest man on suspicion of Gillingham murder
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have arrested a man after a body was found at an address in Firethorn Close, Gillingham. The man...
Traffic chaos after fire in the Dartford Tunnel
Traffic is still gridlocked at the scene and on approaches to the Dartford Crossing this afternoon following a car that turned into a fireball. Fire crews from...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation and arrested three men following the death of a man in Bromley
Detectives have launched a murder investigation and arrested three men following the death of a man in Bromley. Police were called at 8.25pm Friday, 24 July to...
Sun Cream Warning after Child left badly Burnt
Warning to anyone that buys Aldi sun cream. A six year-old girl has suffered serious burns following a day at the beach in Lee on the Solent despite being...
OAP Robbed in his own Home in Portsmouth Name Please
Police have released an E-fit of a man they would like to speak to after an elderly man was burgled in Cosham. At around 2.30pm on Tuesday 28 February, a man...
Fine Dining Curry House in Southsea Closes after just Ten Month Trading
A Southsea curry house, which promised fine dining in plush surroundings, has closed after just ten months. Jhilmil situated in Osborne Road, on the site of...
Man Rescued from Mud in Totton
A man has been rescued after becoming stuck in mud up to his thighs in the early hours of this morning near Southampton. Fire crews from Fareham, Totton...
Around 145,000 illegal cigarettes were seized from Chatham businesses following a series of warrants organised by Kent Police
Close to 150,000 illegal cigarettes seized from shops in Chatham Around 145,000 illegal cigarettes were seized from Chatham businesses following a series of...
Cuthbert, from East Belfast, is considered one of the most dangerous and prolific sex offenders in Northern Ireland
A notorious paedophile will finally be sentenced this week for a catalogue of child sex offences he pleaded guilty to over a year ago. Gavin Cuthbert, who is...
Ben Lacomba jailed for life for the murder of Sarah Wellgreen
A taxi-driver from New Ash Green who murdered his former-partner Sarah Wellgreen and then hid her body has been sentenced to life in prison. Lacomba stood...
Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses after a man with posh accent exposed himself to a woman in Warwick
A man is understood to have been on Myton Road around 6.20am on Friday (5 March) when he approached a woman in her 40s and exposed himself. He was thought to...
Migrants plucked from Dungeness
Hastings and Dungeness Lifeboats were both launched around 7.50am on Sunday morning. They were supported by two SAR helicopters after a 999 call to rescue 39...
Detectives investigating the murder of Michael Freshwater have this evening bailed a 17-year-old boy from London after he was arrested on Tuesday (May 10) on...
Man wanted after till Snatch from Portswood Minimart in Southampton
Do you know this man? Police would like to identify him following the report of a till snatch that happened in Portswood Minimart on Portswood Road...
Six Charged over Mobile Phone smugging into Winchester Prison
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary’s serious and organised crime unit investigating contraband being smuggled into HMP Winchester have charged two...
Witnesses reported hearing large bangs which they believed to be gunshots however no evidence of firearms were found at the scene
Police were called at approximately 22:40hrs on Wednesday, 2 June to Rosendale Road, SE21. Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 18...
Can you Help find missing 72-year-old Marjorie Jones from Stubbington
Police have launched a major search for a missing Pensioner Can you help us find missing 72-year-old Marjorie Jones? Majorie was last seen at around 1pm today...
Two callous crooks who flagged down a taxi driver before beating and robbing him have been jailed
Marc Mackie and Conna Sinclair left the cab driver with a broken nose and facial injuries after stealing cash to fund their drug habit. The victim was...