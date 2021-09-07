Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward after wooden fences were damaged by fire in Shaftesbury

Between approximately 7.45pm and midnight on Thursday 2 September 2021 the fire service received four reports of fire damage to wooden fences in Nettlecombe.

There have been around nine reports of similar incidents in the area over the past two months.

Police Sergeant Steve Hughes, of North Dorset police, said: “This behaviour not only causes damage to property but also has financial implications on the victims.

“Thankfully in these incidents, the fires were extinguished quickly. However, these fires may lead to catastrophic results should they become out of control.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has information about who was responsible to please come forward.

“A group of young people was seen near to the scene, but ran off prior to the arrival of emergency services. I would ask parents to please think about whether their child has come home acting suspiciously or smelling of smoke.

“Officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area as the investigation into these fires continues.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210142118. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.