Information is sought following a report of criminal damage being caused to two cars in High Halstow

The vehicles, which were parked at a private address in Mackintosh Close, are reported to have had their windows smashed at around 10.15pm on Sunday 22 August 2021.

Officers have reviewed available CCTV, and conducted house to house enquiries, but at present a suspect has not been identified. It is however believed the offence was committed by two men in dark clothing.

It is believed there are some members of the public who may have information, or privately recorded CCTV or dash camera footage, who is yet to speak with an investigating officer.

Anybody with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/155146/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form available via: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information