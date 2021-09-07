Cases brought to court by the County Lines and Gangs Team in August resulted in drug dealers being jailed for a total of 12 years

Throughout the month the team also executed 8 warrants, arrested 16 people and seized around £5,000 from suspects.

Included in the sentencing figures is dealer Adam Haddock, who admitted supplying drugs when he appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on 4 August 2021.

Haddock was arrested on 15 June 2021 after being spotted by plain clothes officers in Terrace Road, Maidstone selling drugs to a known user. He was arrested within seconds of the drug deal and the officers searched the flat where he had been staying. They seized crack cocaine and heroin and a search of another address associated with Haddock resulted in £1,200 in cash being located.

He was later charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, which he admitted when he appeared before the court. He was sentenced to one year and eight months’ imprisonment.

Also before the court was a suspected drug dealer who was stopped by officers from the team in Folkestone.

Ben Wilder, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested after officers stopped a Toyota Corolla in Naseby Avenue at around 6pm on 26 August. They found him to be in possession of crack cocaine and heroin and seized two mobile phones.

Mr Wilder was charged with possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, namely a Cartier watch and Gucci bag. He will appear before Canterbury Crown Court on 27 September.

Earlier in the month the team executed a number of warrants across the county targeting those suspected of arranging for crack cocaine and heroin to be brought in from the capital and sold to vulnerable people.

In the early hours of Thursday 5 August a warrant was carried out at an address in Bromley linked to one such line operating in Canterbury. Officers seized quantities of crack cocaine and heroin, cash, a mobile phone and a flick knife.

Aubrey Goodison-McIntosh, 24, of Leinster Gardens in Bayswater, London, has since been charged with a number of drug supply offences. He appeared before Folkestone magistrates on 5 August and admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine. His case was adjourned and he will appear before Canterbury Crown Court later this year.

Meanwhile, officers also worked alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service and British Transport Police to provide a visible presence at railway stations in Penge and Anerley, south-east London, that are known to have been accessed by county line drug dealers travelling into Kent.

Detective Superintendent Shaun White of Kent Police said: ‘The team continues to work hard to tackle county line drug dealing in our communities. They have worked with colleagues from across Kent Police and neighbouring forces to effectively combat county lines and safeguard vulnerable people from exploitation.

‘We recognise that dealers will attempt to fill the void left by those we have taken off the streets, but we continue to be an intelligence led proactive force with a solid commitment to closing down county lines.

‘The people of Kent do not want their neighbourhoods blighted by these criminals and we will continue to relentlessly pursue those intent on coming into our towns to deal drugs.’