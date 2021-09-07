A suspected burglar has been charged following the theft of copper piping from properties in Canterbury

Kent Police was called at 11.50pm on Saturday 4 September 2021, following a report of suspicious activity at an empty property in Glenside Avenue. Officers attended and a man was arrested at the scene.

Raymond Roberts, of The Street, Adisham, has since been charged with burglary in relation to the theft of copper from the address.

The 39-year-old has also been charged with two further counts of burglary in relation to the theft of copper piping and other items from two properties in Pyott Mews, Canterbury between Friday 13 and Wednesday 18 August.

Mr Roberts appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 September and was remanded in custody to appear again on a date to be arranged.

Detective Constable Stacey Edwards, of East Kent Criminal Investigation Department, said: ‘Thefts of piping and other metal items from homes can cause considerable damage which is expensive to repair.

‘I would like to remind owners of rental properties to regularly check on the premises, particularly when no tenants are present, to ensure buildings are secure and that no attempts have been made to break in.

‘Anything suspicious should be reported to Kent Police through our website, by calling 101, or dialling 999 if a crime is in progress.’