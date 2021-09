Police were called at 3pm on Monday, 6 September to Eynsford Road, junction with Green Lane, Ilford, to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with LAS and found a 14-year-old suffering from a laceration to her neck.

Her condition at this time is not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers arrested another female on suspicion of GBH with intent and have taken her into custody.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.