Officers are continuing their appeal as part of enquiries to locate a missing man from Colwyn Bay, North Wales who may be in south Cumbria
A serving Metropolitan Police Service officer has sadly died after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week
PC Michael Warren, aged 37, who was attached to the Met’s Territorial Support Group (TSG), died on Tuesday morning (19 January). PC Warren joined the...
Woman left with Head Injury after Attack with a piece of Wood in Portsmouth
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman sustained head injuries during an assault in Portsmouth. Between 10.05pm and 10.25pm on Wednesday 18 October...
Graham Medway, aged 62 years, from the Freshwater area, has been charged with rape of a child under the age of 13
Following an investigation into a serious sexual offence in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, police have charged a man. It is alleged that on the afternoon of Monday...
Two arrested after man found dead in Battersea flat
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the suspicious death of a man in Battersea and a linked incident in Walthamstow. A man and a...
Oliver died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A34, East Ilsley
A tributes are released by the family of Oliver Williams, and the employer of Oliver Williams. Oli died following a single vehicle road traffic...
Emergency Services called to Morrisons in Maidstone after suspected Heart Attack
Emergency services have been called to Morrisons in Maidstone in Kent this evening. Police and Paramedics were called just after 8.30pm on Wednesday to the...
11 year old boy killed on A27 near Fareham
Officers are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Titchfield in which an 11-year-old boy died. We were called at 4.26pm today (Monday 3 June)...
An urgent warning has been issued to parents in Southampton and the surrounding areas after school children going to and from school have been approached on two consecutive days offering lifts home, claiming to know the children’s parents
Police have received reports that the first incident took place on 17th November in Newtown Road in Southampton where a Child was approached by a White man...
Emergency Services where called to the M3 Nortbound this evening (Saturday) following a road traffic collision. A single vehicle had crashed on the motorway...
Two more arrests over fatal shooting in Leyton
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Leyton have made two further arrests and released the name of the victim. He has been identified as Grineo Daka...
New guidance for households with possible COVID-19 infection
New guidance to stay at home for 14 days if someone in your household has symptoms of COVID-19 is the focus of the next stage of a public awareness campaign...
Red Funnel Travel Advise over the Isle of Wight Festival period
Red Funnel has issued travel advice for those travelling to and from the Isle of Wight during the Festival period (20th-25th June). Thousands of people are...
26th anniversary of death of PC Phillip Walters who was killed on duty in Ilford
Today, Sunday, 18 April, marks the 26th anniversary of the death of PC Phillip Walters, who was killed while on duty in Ilford. Detective Chief Superintendent...
Four men have appeared in court following their alleged involvement in a bogus police scam
Four men have appeared in court following their alleged involvement in a bogus police scam in which an elderly Tonbridge woman was defrauded of around...
A survivor of a multi-car crash caused by a drugged, unlicensed and uninsured driver ‘closed her eyes and waited to die’ as he came speeding towards her
Ty Chapman, 26, ploughed into stationary traffic as he attempted to flee from police – passing on the wrong side of the road through a red light...
Redlands Lane in Fareham Closed following Serious Collision after Pedestrian is struck by a car
Officers from Havant based Roads Policing unit of Hampshire Police have this evening put in a hard road closure on Redlands Lane following a serious Collision...
Teenager airlifted after stabbing attack at Waltham Forest College in East London
A teenager has been treated by air ambulance doctors and flown to the Royal London hospital after a stabbing that took place within the college. ...
Entry has been gained via accessible windows, unlocked doors and keys have been ‘fished’ for through letterboxes. Cars have then been stolen as well as...
Help find Portsmouth Man who may have had Heart Attack
There is concern for the health of a man who presented himself to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, where he stayed for a week before discharging...
UPDATED: Rescue operation after person goes into the River Lea in Tottenham
A Person went into the river in Tottenham this evening – sparking a major rescue operation. Emergency services went to the scene of the incident on Tottenham...
Police name off Road Biker killed in Southampton Woodland
Police in Southampton have identity a man who died following a single vehicle motorcycle crash in woods behind Matheson Road, Lordswood, at around 2.40pm on 14...
Major incident declared in Essex
A major incident has been declared in Essex this morning due to the rising numbers of people needing hospital treatment for Covid. Admissions are now higher...
Essex Police crack down on Covidiots
Police officers sent a number of people home from Southend’s parks today, after groups met up to play football, use skate parks, sunbathe and have...
Fire Crew and Coastguard Called to suspected Boat Fire on the River Hamble
Hillhead Coastguard Search and Rescue Team and Hampshire Fire and Rescue have been called to the River Hamble this afternoon (Wednesday May 30th). The teams...