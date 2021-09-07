BREAKING CUMBRIA Kendal MISSING

Officers are continuing their appeal as part of enquiries to locate a missing man from Colwyn Bay, North Wales who may be in south Cumbria

Patrick Cahill, 53, was last seen a week ago and is believed to be in the Kendal or South Lakes area.
Officers are appealing for anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact police. Officers also appeal to Patrick to contact them if he sees this appeal.
Anyone with information can call 101 or report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit.
 
 
 