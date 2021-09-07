BERKSHIRE BREAKING MISSING READING

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man from Reading

37 mins ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at
Sean Stokes, aged 31 from Reading was last seen at around 9pm last night at the Monk’s Retreat, Friar Street, Reading.
He is described as white, 5ft 9 ins tall, slim build and wears glasses. He was wearing black Puma trainers, grey tracksuit trousers, a light blue polo top and possibly a camouflage jacket.
He was on a black bicycle with Sierra written in yellow on it. He also has a backpack.
He is known to frequent the river, particularly the boats behind Tesco’s on Napier Road.
Please share this appeal and call 101 reference 2129 07/09/2021 if you see him or know where he is.