Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man from Reading
London Ambulance Service were called to reports of a person stabbed in the park and found an 18-year-old man with a stab wound
Detectives are appealing for information following a stabbing in a park in Pinner. The incident is believed to have happened at about 18:05hrs on Wednesday, 26...
Two men have been arrested in connection an assault in Rochester High Street
. At around 1am on Saturday 25 January 2020, Kent Police was called to reports a man had been approached by a group of people and assaulted. The...
Facebook have been up to their old tricks again
Are you aware of a new feature that Facebook added since the February 1st update? Many of you probably don’t know that over the past 8 weeks Facebook has...
Fire Breaks Out At Netley Castle Southampton
A number of fire crews from St Marys, Hightown and Redbridge are this morning tackling a fire that has broken out in a building with in the grounds of the...
Police are appealing for information following the theft of a dog in Chipping Norton
At around 12.35pm on Wednesday (3/3), the victim parked his car outside of Barclays on Chipping Norton High Street, leaving his Mini Dachshund puppy inside...
Information is sought to help find the owners of bicycles recovered by police in Thanet
The bikes, which were are believed to have been stolen, were found abandoned in the Broadstairs Road, Broadstairs, and Marlowe Way, Ramsgate, areas between...
A21 is closed northbound between the A225 (Chipstead) and the A25 (Nizels) near Sevenoaks due to a collision
The A21 is closed northbound between the A225 (Chipstead) and the A25 (Nizels) near Sevenoaks due to a collision. A diversion route has been put in place...
Police are once again urging people to follow the Government’s Covid19 restrictions if they plan to pay their respects as the cortege passes through the town
The third funeral for the victims of the Derry Hill road traffic collision is taking place this Thursday (24/09). Matthew Parke’s funeral will begin with the...
Armed Police descend on to Orpington Road after woman brandishes a weapon
Police were called at 10:28am on Wednesday, 8 January to reports of a person in possession of a firearm on Chorleyood Crescent in Bromley. Armed Police...
Updated:Fire Crews called to tackle blaze at Ocado Warehouse in Erith
Firefighters and a number of Pumping appliances and command units and High Volume pump have been scrambled this lunchtime to the online shopping warehouse in...
Body of Missing Firefighter Anthony Knott found in Newhaven
A body believed to be missing firefighter Anthony Knott, 33, has been found near the water’s edge in Newhaven, Sussex Police said. Anthony, 33, was last...
Detectives continuing to investigate the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Manchester city centre
A further Appeal has been made by Police after a child was raped In Manchester Detectives continuing to investigate the rape of a 14-year-old girl in...
A283 Petworth Road at the junction with Lane End, Wormley is closed in both directions due to a serious collison
The road has been closed by officers from Surrey Police following a serious van vs motorcycle collision. If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam...
Two jailed following armed robbery
Two men found guilty of their involvement in a gunpoint robbery have been jailed. Samuel Gbo, 19 of no fixed address, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit...
Drivers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are being urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary
Drivers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are being urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary as heavy snow is expected across the two counties on...
Exclusive:Isle of Wight Prison Officers off to tackle Six Hundred Prisoners Rioting at HMP Birmingham
Footage from inside the jail has been obtained of the fire that have been set by rioting prisons as the prison run riot in the jail four of the wings have been...
Flat destroyed in Stratford High Rise Building
Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers were called to a fire in a flat in Leather Gardens, Stratford. A flat on the 17th floor was destroyed by...
A Paulsgrove woman has been left heartbroken after cruel thieves have ransacked her home and stole her late mother’s ashes. The woman who we are not...
Harper’s Law will recognise the sacrifice Emergency Services workers make to protect society
Harper’s Law will recognise the sacrifice Emergency Services workers make to protect society, the Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales has...
Police officers rescue ‘distressed’ dog from hot car
A dog’s been taken to a vet in Swindon after being found in a hot car this morning. Police officers were called to Commercial Road in the town centre at 11...
Three people seen acting suspiciously
Police are appealing for information from witnesses who may have seen three men acting suspiciously in Sunbury-on-Thames on Monday afternoon (1 July). The men...
Officers are appealing for any witnesses who can provide more details about a white vehicle involved in a disturbance in Tunstall
Police were called to multiple reports of disturbances involving a number of people armed with bladed weapons on Nash Peake Street at around 3:10 pm on the...
This is a scam you need to be aware of
Got this today, it’s a scam, Vodafone numbers, 02 have been informed but lots of numbers being used
Man fighting for his life after being slashed and stabbed in Ilford
Police came across a fight in progress between two men on New North Road in Ilford at 5.44pm on Sunday, 16 February. London Ambulance Service also...