A pensioner who sexual assaulted multiple vulnerable victims for more than 40 years has been jailed

Nigel Clayton, 73 of Sutton Common Road, Sutton appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, 6 September where he was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for 31 counts of sexual assault, rape and possessing indecent images.

Clayton had been convicted at the same court on Friday, 21 May following a trial.

The offences, which related to seven male victims, spanned decades. They took place between 1976 and 2017. One of the victims was abused by Clayton for more than 30 years.

The abuse took place at various locations in south London, including one incident at a funeral. Clayton also used the office of a car garage he purported to jointly own to carry out his assaults, even setting up a bed inside.

He used a variety of tactics to gain access to his victims, including persuading a number of them to do odd jobs for him in return for a small amount of money. On other occasions he offered gifts, held debts over them, made threats, and, later on, used physical force.

The victims were all boys or young adults when they were abused. In the majority of cases they had no relationship with their biological father, which Clayton used to his advantage.

He also used lies as a way to try and justify his actions; claiming to be a doctor, saying that he knew about child development, or that he had knowledge of modelling.

In 2016, one of the victims bravely contacted police to report the abuse they had been subjected to. An investigation was launched by detectives from the South Area Safeguarding Unit. As a result of enquiries, the remaining seven victims were identified.

Clayton was arrested in February 2020 and was subsequently charged with various offences.

Detective Constable Candice Burley said: “Clayton is a predatory and manipulative individual who specifically targeted victims he knew to be vulnerable; engineering situations which afforded him close contact with them in order to carry out his abuse.

“One victim was under his control for more than 30 years, suffering regular sexual assaults. The long term effect of such prolonged abuse is difficult to comprehend.

“I extend my utmost respect and thanks to all of the victims for their courage in speaking up and ensuring Clayton was brought to justice for his heinous crimes.

“It is of course possible there are further victims out there and I would urge anyone with information to come forward. You will be supported by specially trained officers who, as this conviction shows, are committed to the investigation of sexual offences and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.”