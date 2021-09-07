Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop for officers in Maidstone and then collided with other vehicles

At around 11.40am on Tuesday 31 August 2021, officers attempted to stop a silver Ford Focus on the A20 London Road, at its junction with Buckland Hill. It is alleged the driver then collided with another vehicle, before driving onto Buckland Hill.

The car continued onto Buckland Road, where it was involved in a second collision, with a vehicle in a school car park. After leaving on foot, the suspect was arrested nearby.

Officers are appealing for anybody who saw the Ford Focus in London Road, or at any point up to and including the collision in the school grounds to contact them. They are also asking motorists to check dashcams for any footage that may assist the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/162694/21.

A 28-year-old man from Maidstone who was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving, remains under investigation. He was recalled to prison for unrelated offences.