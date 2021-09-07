The families of three people who died in a collision on the A303 near Andover have paid tribute to their loved ones.

Police were called just after 8.40am on 25 August to a report of a collision involving a Vauxhall Astra, a Mercedes food delivery van, a HGV and a DAF recovery truck.

Sadly, Alex Britton, 28, from Fifth Avenue, Portsmouth, Tina Ince, 58, from Lydgate Road, Southampton, and Tom Watson, 30, from Cheriton Avenue, Southampton, all from separate vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to Alex, her family said: “Alex was beautiful inside and out. She was fun, caring, a joy to be with and a wonderful mother. “We are all devastated by what has happened. She leaves behind two very young girls and a partner who she was to marry in February. “Our heartfelt sympathies go to the families of the two kind drivers who tried to help her on the A303, who also lost their lives. Words aren’t enough.”

Tina’s family also paid tribute. They said: “Tina was a kind and generous person with a heart of gold. “She lived as she died: helping people. “Words do not begin to describe how much she will be missed by those who knew her. “She was strong, hardworking, and truly one of a kind.”

Tom’s family gave the following tribute to him: “Our lovely Tom was a kind-hearted, generous man who loved to help people and do anything for his family. “We are absolutely devastated that he has been taken from us. He was everything to his loving parents, wife and the rest of his family. “He loved his friends, many of whom are like part of the family. “He also loved his job as a recovery driver. His best friend also worked in the industry and you couldn’t stop them talking about it when they were together. “We will all miss him terribly. The fact that Tom is no longer with us will always cause us pain but he will forever be in our hearts until we meet again.”

The HGV driver, a 38-year-old man from Donnington, Shropshire, was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could help our investigation into what happened.