Can you you help #Solihull Police with any information about this man?

A spokesperson said: “We want to speak to this man after a supermarket security worker was spat at in Solihull.
“It happened in Bosworth Drive on 9 July following a payment dispute.
“Contact them via Live Chat on our www.west-midlands.police.uk website with any information on who he is. Quote 20/1343205/21.”
 
 
 
 
 