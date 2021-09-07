Kent Fire and Rescue Service is reminding the public to take extra care with smoking materials following a field fire on Gatland Lane in Maidstone

One fire engine attended, and firefighters used a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze. No casualties were reported and the fire is believed to have spread from a discarded cigarette. It’s currently peak season for these types of fires, and so the public are being urged to do their bit to reduce the number of accidental woodland, grass and crop fires across the county. Please help prevent further fires by disposing of smoking materials responsibly. You should ensure they’re fully stubbed out and cooled before being put in a bin, and even consider using a portable ashtray when on the go.