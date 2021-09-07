One fire engine attended, and firefighters used a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze. No casualties were reported and the fire is believed to have spread from a discarded cigarette. It’s currently peak season for these types of fires, and so the public are being urged to do their bit to reduce the number of accidental woodland, grass and crop fires across the county. Please help prevent further fires by disposing of smoking materials responsibly. You should ensure they’re fully stubbed out and cooled before being put in a bin, and even consider using a portable ashtray when on the go.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service is reminding the public to take extra care with smoking materials following a field fire on Gatland Lane in Maidstone
You may also like
Firefighters were called to reports of smoke issuing from the bedroom window of a two-storey home in Belgrave Road, Minster-on-Sea, on the Isle of Sheppey
Upon arrival, crews in breathing apparatus set to putting out the fire with high-pressure hoses and fans designed to drive smoke and fumes from buildings...
Derbyshire community urged to drink responsibly this summer season
With the recent lifting of restrictions allowing pubs and restaurants to open their indoor spaces once more, Derbyshire residents are being urged not to...
Shooting probe launched after man attacked in Enfield
An investigation has been launched into the shooting of a man in Enfield. Police were alerted after a man with gunshot wounds attended a north London hospital...
All International flights from and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Airports for two weeks
With the emergence of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), SAUDIA places the safety of its guests and crew as its highest priority, and applies world-class...
Information is sought to help locate a missing man from Folkestone
David Nelson was reported missing from his home in the Black Bull Road area of the town on Tuesday 3 November 2020 and officers are concerned for...
The man who was stabbed to death in #reading last night has been name as Yannick Cupido
Despite efforts of the emergency services the man who was stabbed to death in #reading in the early hours of Sunday dried at the scene. A murder investigation...
Appeal to find missing Kayleigh Pike
A family has issued an appeal for missing Kayleigh Pike The mum of two went out babysit on Saturday night and hasn’t returned home since. Nobody has...
Police on the Isle of Wight are investigating a series thefts from vehicles overnight that occurred in Ryde during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday)...
A man who killed a frail 55-year-old man has been convicted of murder
A man who killed a frail 55-year-old man has been convicted of murder. Mohammed Assri, 47, of no fixed abode was found guilty of the murder of James Dowdell in...
Detectives investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Croydon have made an arrest
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in Brighton on Friday, 2 July in connection with the murder. He was taken to a local police station in...
Officers are appealing for information following a burglary at an address in Stubbington. The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Thursday, 6 June at an...
Two found guilty of Jodie Chesney Murder
Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Jodie Chesney in a brutal and unprovoked attack in a Harold Hill park. An Old Bailey jury heard...
Investigators are appealing for information following a collision between a car and a bin lorry in Folkestone
Kent Police was called following a collision between a silver Fiat, a white bin lorry and a parked grey Peugeot in Tile Kiln Lane, Cheriton at 6.35am on...
Officers targeting gun crime and gang activity made a further arrest yesterday following a foot chase
Proactive patrols in Newham, east London, resulted in the detention and arrest of a 19-year-old man for possession with intent to supply a class B drug...
Ten new deaths over from COVID19
As of 9am on 14 March 2020, 37,746 people have been tested in the UK, of which 36,606 were confirmed negative and 1,140 were confirmed as positive. 21 patients...
Police warn of Wickham Road Closure for Horse Fair
Police are advising motorists and visitors to Wickham Horse Fair on Monday 21 May to allow more time for their journeys. The fair takes place in Wickham...
Three armed men jump off train in Nimes
It’s being reported that Three individuals have opened fire at the #Nimes station in the South of France. This claim is said to be untrue it is...
Man Sentenced to Two and a Half Years in Prison for Drug Offences
Shaun Keenan aged 26 from Billingham has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison at Teesside Crown Court. He was sentenced after being arrested on...
Woman killed following fatal Downend collision
Police are investigating a fatal collision which took place on Downend Road in Fareham this morning (25 June). Officers were called at around 12.40am to...
Major Portsmouth Road to Remain Closed after Platform left Hanging Mid-air from Building
A lifting platform attached to the side of new tower currently under construction has become partially detached. Fire Crew where called as it was thought that...
The family of a father who died after being found stabbed in Birmingham have paid tribute to him, as detectives charged a man with his murder
Officers were called to an address on Woodhurst Road in Moseley, at around 11pm on Wednesday night (7 April) where a 27-year-old man was found with stab...
The number of burglaries across Essex continues to fall as newly published figures show a consistent decline over the last two years
In Essex, in the year to the end of July 2021 – the latest figures available – we’ve had 2,664 fewer burglaries reported than at the same point last year. The...
Officers were called at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, 21 May, to reports of a fire at an address in Whitehead Close, N18. Police attended, along with colleagues...
Police charge man with double Basingstoke murder
Officers investigating the death of a man and a woman in Basingstoke have today, 22nd June charged a man with their murder. The bodies of Geoffrey Hibbert, 61...