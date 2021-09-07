Police would like to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison

William Cannon, 32, of Carlisle, is believed to be in the north of Cumbria or south of Scotland area.

Officers are conducting inquiries to locate him and would like the public’s help in finding him. Anybody found assisting Cannon may face criminal proceedings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cumbria Police on 101 and ask to speak to the duty sergeant.

Members of the public are advised to not approach Cannon and call us at first sighting.