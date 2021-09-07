Police would like to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison
Isle of Wight Man Lee Thurman caught in an successful sting operation
A 29 year old Isle of Wight man has been arrested by Police for grooming offences in Shanklin we can reveal following sting operation by the group Wight...
Ramesh Lubana, 27 from #Uxbridge is #Wanted
He is known to frequent #Hayes and #Southall No need to approach, please call 101 quoting 02RC/707607 Alternatively you can contact CrimestoppersUK on...
Police launch search for man Hayward Heath Man suffering from Despression
Police are concerned for the safety of Michael Fraser Rosse, 79, who left his home in Warninglid, near Haywards Heath, at midday on Saturday (12 May). Michael...
Man named following fatal stabbing in Forest Gate
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Forest Gate have named him as 33-year-old Ismaila Ceesay. Officers were called to reports that a fight...
Newsun Jose attempted to sexually assault a girl who had offered him help after she heard him being sick while at his home
A Canterbury man found guilty of assaulting a girl has been jailed for six years. On Tuesday 3 September 2019, Newsun Jose attempted to sexually assault...
Fourth arrest made over Southaea shooting
A fourth man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a firearms incident in Southsea. It took place at an address in Hudson Road at around 5.15am on...
Portsmouth Teenage Thug Jailed for Four Years
A Somerstown teenager, who repeatedly stabbed a student in October of last year, has received a four year sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court. Travis Martin...
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder today by detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of teenager Keane Flynn-Harling in Lambeth
The man remains in custody at a south west London police station. Police were called at approximately 11.45pm on Monday, 5 July, to a teenager stabbed in...
Dashcam footage and information is being sought after five people were arrested in relation to an assault in Folkestone
Officers were called during the evening on Wednesday 2 June 2021 to a report of a disturbance involving a number of people in Dover Road near the junction...
Teenager dies at Surrey assault course
Police were called to Henfold Lane, Beare Green at 1pm today following a report of a 14-year-old boy collapsing. Sadly the boy died at the scene. His death is...
Man detained following fail to stop for police
A man remains in custody following a high profile police stop in Greenwich in Sunday. Police attempted to stop that failed to stop police. Tactial contact was...
A man has been imprisoned for 8 and a half years after pleading guilty to historic sex abuse against a 14-year-old boy after appearing at Guildford Crown Court
Christopher Coleman, 59, of Milford, pleaded guilty to six charges against the same victim, including three counts of gross indecency, two counts of indecent...
RAF Chinooks have been out supporting the NHS in Hampshire
Chinooks helicopters from RAF Odiham have been tasked to assist across Hampshire and this afternoon two of the three have been deployed. They are used as part...
Traffic Chaos after Tractor and Trailer spills 20 tonnes of Manure in Cherstey
Cherstey, Surrey, A major Clear up operation after a tractor and trailer containing 20 tonnes of manure has overturned in Chertsey Road, Chertsey. The mature...
Storm Freya set to hit the UK over the weekend
The met officer hve issued a yellow weather warning that comes into effect from 3pm in Sunday afternoon. Storm Freya will bring very strong winds, with some...
Man shot on his doorstep in Harringay
An investigation has been launched following a fatal shooting in Haringey. Police were called at 8.22pm on Monday, 18 May, to reports of shots fired in...
Sandown Newsagent issues warning after the shop thefts
A Sandown newsagent has issued CCTV following spate of thefts from his shop over the weekend. The owner has release the footage to make people and other shops...
Computer-generated images of two men have been released as part of an investigation into an arson and a burglary in Dover
Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at a property in the Old Park Hill area of Whitfield at 5.25pm on 9 April 2021. It was established...
Man has been taken to hospitial with stabbed wounds following an attack in East London
A crime scene is in place in #Shadwell after a 46-year-old man was stabbed. Met Police say at 6:43pm they were called to Cable Street, E1, following reports...
Major Search Sparked on Christmas Eve after Woman seen entering the Water off the Isle of Wight in Sandown
There has been a major search operation off the Isle of wight that was sparked in the early hours of Christmas Eve (Sunday 24th December 2017). Coastguard...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman from St Albans who has gone missing
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman from St Albans who has gone missing. Kara Ford, aged 48, was last seen in Harrowden Road, Bedford...
A motorcyclist in his 20s killed when his motorcycle hit a stationary car on the A26 Tonbridge Road at Wateringbury near Maidstone around 12:39am this morning...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Reading
At around 10.45pm on Thursday (10/9), a 125cc Yamaha X-Max scooter was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Polo on Wokingham Road, close to...