A grieving family has paid tribute to a woman who tragically died following a collision in Bowburn at the weekend

Lyndsey Watkins was in a grey BMW when it was involved in a collision on the A688 bypass on Sunday morning (September 5).

The 31-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Lyndsey’s family said: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of our sister, Lyndsey.

“She was a much-loved mam, sister, auntie, granddaughter and cousin, and will be sadly missed.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace.”