An HGV travelling North on the M1 was reported to South Yorkshire Police for weaving from one side of the carriageway to the other

Concerned members of the public formed their own rolling roadblock until South Yorkshire Police could arrive to take over.

The driver blew a whopping 90 at the roadside and was taken to custody where he failed to provide a specimen of breath.

SYP said: “Whilst we would never encourage members of the public to create their own rolling road due to the risks involved, many thanks to all that were involved from acting as an RPG officer for a few minutes to those that called and provided video.”