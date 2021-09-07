An HGV travelling North on the M1 was reported to South Yorkshire Police for weaving from one side of the carriageway to the other
Harry Styles Dunkirk Airport Closed after World War Two pipe bomb is found
Solent Airport that was the backdrop for Harry Styles Hit movie Dunkirk has been closed this afternoon after a World War Two Pipe bomb was found whilst...
Three men who were behind a serious assault on a man in Folkestone have been jailed for a total of more than 19 years
Matthew Sales, Thomas Pearson and Jed Coates attacked the victim with a kitchen knife, a chain and a wooden bat in August 2020. At Canterbury Crown Court...
Probe launched after Hove burglar trashes restaurant
Police are investigating a burglary at a restaurant in Hove. Marrocco’s in Kings Esplanade was broken into around 3.15am on Thursday 30 May. Entry was forced...
Op Cleveland is a targeted approach to violence and drug related offences in the West Croydon Area
A robust and intelligence led approach is being taken in the area by a team of dedicated officers focused on bringing offenders to justice that are committing...
The victim was treated facial injuries at St Richards Hospital in Chichester
Police have released a photo of a man they want to interview over an assault on a bus passenger in Pagham. The bus passenger, aged 63, was travelling home on...
A man sprayed in the face with a substance during a robbery has been discharged from hospital without injury
Police were called at 11:118am on Tuesday, 13 April to reports of a corrosive substance attack at Bloomsbury Place, WCI. Officers, London Ambulance...
Fatal accident at Eden Park station to be investigated by Rail Accident Investigation Branch
Fatal accident at Eden Park station Investigation into a fatal accident at Eden Park station, Kent, 26 February 2020 At about 7.05pm hrs on Wednesday 26...
Speeding tickets are cancelled following the announcement that speed awareness courses are suspended for three month
Speeding tickets are cancelled following the announcement that speed awareness courses are suspended for three months, some speeding tickets have now been...
Serial Charity box thief escapes jail again
A drug addict with over 200 previous convictions, including the serial theft of charity tins, has escaped prison again. Sharon Randall, 50, of Waterloo Street...
Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Commissioner Sir Craig Mackey has announced his retirement
The Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Commissioner Sir Craig Mackey has announced his intention to retire from policing in December after more than 34 years of...
A fraudster from Croydon who repeatedly targeted elderly victims in the Sevenoaks area has been jailed
Mark Leacock stole from vulnerable pensioners aged in their 70s and 80s, after tricking them into handing over bank cards and personal details. At least five...
A number of teenagers have been taken into custody after being seen with a knife and a baseball bat in Crawley
A number of teenagers have been taken into custody after reports of them carrying knives and a baseball bat we can reveal Officers from Sussex Police were...
Green fingered thieves steal Eight Mowers
Police are appealing for information following a burglary at George Cann Garden Machinery in Hinton Ampner. The incident happened at some time between 5.30pm...
Teenager found dead with multiple stab wounds in Coventry
Police in the West Midlands have launched a murder enquiry after a body was found this evening (5 Feb) on grassland in Coventry. A member of the public out...
First Picture of Woman Held after Car run down Muslims
A 42-year-old woman has been arrested after a car hit three adults and three children outside a sports centre in Newcastle. The nearby Newcastle Central Mosque...
A dangerous driver who seriously injured a woman in Gillingham has been remanded in custody after admitting the offence. Daniel Richards, 34 and of Selbourne...
Detectives investigating four incidents in #Basildon are treating as linked where women have been approached by a man
If you recognise the man Police urgently need you to contact them Officers are investigating two incidents that took place on 5 February and two which were...
Two charged over fatal stabbing
A 17-year-old boy from Merton and [B] Mohammed Nadir Dafallah, 18 of Wandsworth were charged on Sunday, 16 June with the murder of an 18-year-old man who was...
The new system will create a simpler, more effective structure and will take shape over the coming months
Ministers today ended rail franchising after 24 years as the first step in bringing Britain’s fragmented network back together. The new system will create a...
Teenager jumps into canal to save a baby
A 16-year-old boy jumped into the Canal on Saturday night to save a 7-week-old baby after he saw a pram roll into the water. The pram unexpectedly rolled away...
Detectives continue to investigate a fatal stabbing in Barnet on Bank Holiday Monday
Officers were called at 5.54pm on Monday, 31 May to Montrose Park, Edgware, following reports of a group of males fighting. Officers responded and found an 18...
78-year-old man extradited from Australia sentenced to seven years for child sex offences
A wanted man who fled to Australia 25 years ago has been jailed today at Grimsby Crown Court for multiple sex offences against four children. David Wilson (78)...
Mum Charged with Murder in Farringdon
Thames Valley Police has charged a woman with murder following an incident in Faringdon. Emma Jackson, aged 40 of Bromsgrove, Faringdon, has been charged with...