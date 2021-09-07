A man has been jailed for three years and six months for drugs supply offences in Southampton

Shiraz Ahmadzai, aged 19, from Cobden Avenue, Southampton was jailed at Southampton Crown Court today (7 September) after pleading guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that on Thursday, 7 January, officers attended an address on Northam Road, Southampton. When they knocked the door, an officer who was standing at the rear of the address, watched a man come out of the back door and throw a package over a neighbouring fence before going back inside.

The package was subsequently located in the neighbouring garden and found to comprise three smaller packages of suspected Class A drugs.

Following examination, it was confirmed that the package contained cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, with a combined street value of £4980.

Ahmadzai was later charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and he pleaded guilty to all three at Salisbury Crown Court on 27 July.