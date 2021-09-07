A 39-year-old man has been jailed for six years after assaulting a woman in Aldershot
You may also like
Murder investigation launched after broad daylight killing in Newham
Officers from the metropolitan police have launched a murder investigation after young man was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside Zzetta pizzas in...
Guard of Honour as a mans body is recovered from Didcot power station
Just after 2.30am this morning the body of one of the missing Didcot three was driven out of the defunct Power station under the watchful eye of the Families...
Driver Cut Free After Four Lorry Pile Up on A34 near Winchester
Police closed both lanes of the Northbound carriageway following the four vehicle pile up this morning. Police shut the A34 northbound just after Winnall...
Pensioner killed in fatal collision in Harrow
Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of man in a road traffic collision in Harrow. Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service...
PC jailed for attempting to pervert the course of justice
Ian Noakes, 41, a police constable based at Brighton, has been imprisoned for one year after he was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice...
Manhunt launched for Steven Anderson wanted for rape kidnapping and false imprisonment
Police are looking for Steven Anderson who we want to speak to in connection with an investigation into allegations of rape, kidnapping, and false imprisonment...
llegal waste carriers and scrap metal dealers were the target of a week of action overseen by Kent Police’s Rural Task Force
Sixteen scrap metal sites were visited by the team between Monday 19 and Sunday 25 April 2021, with businesses across Medway, Dartford and Thanet checked. The...
Armed Police called to Arcadia in Bexleyheath after man is seriously injured after stabbing
Armed officers from the Met Police have been scrambled to Broadway, Bexleyheath in South London following reports of a serious stabbing attack that has taken...
Thunderstorm warning for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight
Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are braced for thunderstorms this Friday, with a weather warning issued. The Met Office has put out a yellow alert for our area...
Southsea Canoe Lake Suffers Fourth Breaking
A Southsea café has been forced to shut as it cleans-up after the fourth break-in in eight months. Greens Café adjacent to Canoe Lake was broken into in the...
Man jailed for assaulting two police officers in Kingsbury
A man has been jailed for assaulting two police officers after he had been found intoxicated in Kingsbury. Theiventhiram Balakumar, 58 (22.10.62) of no fixed...
Chief Constable Kier Pritchard from Wiltshire Police says to urge caution when reading information relating to the incident on social media following Swindon Shooting
I know that yesterday’s incident in Swindon will continue to cause distress and anxiety within our communities and many people will have questions about what...
Fire crews from Newport free teenager stuck in River Medina
Fire Crews from Newport on the Isle of Wight have rescued a 15 year old boy who was stuckin tidal mud at the Medina Valley Centre in Newport this evening. Two...
A VAT fraudster who fled the country eight years ago to escape justice has been jailed for four years
Mohammad Tanwir Khan, of Bluestone Drive, Heaton Moor, Stockport, ran a company called Spearpoint Limited and absconded to Pakistan after he was...
Murder Probe has been launched following the death of a woman in Ealing
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Ealing. Police were called at 1.17pm on Wednesday, 18 September, to a residential...
Sixteen year old boy charged with Bexley Road Rage Murder
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Ben Lines in Bexley have charged a teenage boy with murder. The 16-year-old was charged with murder...
Major Mobile Phone outage on Three Mobile Network effects Hundreds of South Coast Customers
Three, the UK’s second largest mobile carrier, has been suffering from a major service outage for several hours — but is yet to explain what the problem...
Three men responsible for a violent assault in Eastbourne have been jailed for a total of 35 years and eight months
Bruno Tavares, Carlos Semedo and Rui Pereira appeared at Brighton Crown Court on Tuesday (March 2) for sentencing after being convicted of wounding...
Following early morning warrants in east London and Essex two men have been charged
Following early morning warrants in east London and Essex on Tuesday, 13 October two people have been charged. Haydn Nurden, 34 of Shafter Road, Dagenham was...
The police have refused to investigate the Fly-tipping due to the location being on private land.
Residents and unit owners have been left angered after a lorry has fly-tipped tonnes of waste Asbestos in Chandlers Ford. The mass haul has been dumped...
Dog Walker attacked on Hazleton Common Waterlooville
Police are appealing for help after a man was assaulted as he walked his dog on Hazleton Common near Waterlooville. The 18-year-old man was walking in the...
British Speedway Promoters Association have released the fixture dates
The British Speedway Promoters Association have released the fixture dates for the three major UK leagues and Warrior fans can now start planning for their...
Exclusive: Isle of Wight festival operations manager faces rape trial
An Isle of Wight Festival Manager and former Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police officer faces a rape trial we can exclusively reveal. Isle of Wight Festival...
Man jailed after attacking Police officer with kitchen knife
A man has been sentenced following an incident in which he attempted to harm a police officer with a kitchen knife. Jason Starkings, 51 of Vauxhall was...