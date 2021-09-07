ALDERSHOT BREAKING HAMPSHIRE

A 39-year-old man has been jailed for six years after assaulting a woman in Aldershot

Ian Robinson, from Andover, pleaded guilty to GBH with intent following an incident at a residential property on High Street in the town.
The victim was left with significant facial injuries and bruising following the attack on Thursday 19 November last year.
Robinson was charged following a long investigation carried out by Hampshire Constabulary and was jailed for six years at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 1 September.
Detective Constable Matt Deery, from Basingstoke CID, said: “This was a particularly nasty incident in which the victim suffered horrific injuries inside her home.
“I hope that this sentence will help the victim more forward with her life and I would like to commend her on her bravery and courage throughout the investigation.
“I also hope the outcome of this case reassures the public that we take allegations of this type of offence extremely seriously, and will do everything in our power to bring offenders before the courts.”