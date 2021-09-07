Police investigating a serious assault which left the victim with significant injuries are today releasing CCTV images of three suspects

At just after midnight on Saturday 29 August, the victim was travelling on-board a service between London Waterloo and Farnborough when she got into a verbal altercation with a woman in the same carriage.

The woman then leapt over the seat and repeatably punched the victim in the head before she was pulled away by another passenger.

The victim and her friend then moved away from the woman before getting off the train at Farnborough Main station where they encountered the same woman with two men at the station’s taxi rank.

The two men then followed the victim and her friend back into the station before taking their phones and throwing them – one onto the tracks and the other onto the platform. One of the men also attacked her a second time.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered three fractured bones in her face and severe swelling to her eye.

Officers believe the people in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 32 of 29/08/21.