A man has been convicted of the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of his partner

Ricky Woodford, 42 of Henwick Road SE9, appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday, 6 September. He has been remanded in custody for sentencing at the same court on 11th November 2021.

Police were called at 10.24am on Friday, 30 October 2020 to concerns for the welfare of the occupants at a residential address in Henwick Road, SE9.

Officers attended and found the body of Sarah Smith, who was aged 39 and from Greenwich.

Woodford was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

A post-mortem examination conducted at Greenwich Mortuary on Sunday, 1 November 2020 found the cause of death to have been head injuries.

Detective Inspector Karen Bangs said: “Our thoughts remain with Sarah’s family, who continue to mourn her untimely loss and will do so for a very long time to come.”