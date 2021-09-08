Information is sought to help locate a missing man who was last seen in Ramsgate

Ishaq Beckford is from Lewisham but visited the Thanet town on Wednesday 8 September 2021. He was last seen in the Wellington Crescent area at around 8.45pm on the same date.

The 23-year-old is described as being 6ft 2ins tall with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a grey Adidas T-shirt, along with a baseball cap which has a floral pattern, shorts and white trainers. The above picture was taken on the day he went missing.

Anyone with information on Ishaq’s whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 08-1499.