Just over a year on from the murder of Ahmed Yasin-Ali, police are offering a substantial reward of up to £20,000, for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for his death

Tonight, Wednesday, 8 September, detectives are at the scene of the murder on Elmfield Way/Harrow Road, appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch. They will be distributing leaflets to the public on the street and anyone with information can either speak directly to officers or get in touch online or by phone.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, said: “Ahmed’s murder took place close to Harrow Road which is a busy arterial road through west London. Do you remember driving through Harrow Road on the night of the murder? Did you see a blue Mazda 2 GT Sport, with a registration of LD17 CXS, leaving the area at speed at around half-past midnight?

“The passing of a year since Ahmed’s death has been torture for his loved ones, but I am hoping that, during these long months, someone will have been told something about the events of that night, or may have heard something about who was responsible, and I urge anyone who has information to take the next step and come forward and speak to us. You may even be eligible for a substantial reward for your assistance.”

A murder investigation was launched on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 after Ahmed Yasin-Ali, aged 18, was found with stab injuries on Elmfield Way, W9, at approximately 12.30am

Officers provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance. Ahmed was taken by LAS to a central London hospital where he died at 1.06am

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 185/15Jul20.

To remain 100% anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Seven people have been arrested and released under investigation. They are:

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, 17 July 2020.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, 17 July 2020.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, 26 July 2020 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in murder on Thursday, 30 July 2020.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 6 October 2020. He was bailed to return on a date in November and subsequently released under investigation.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, 24 October 2020, on suspicion of murder. He was bailed to return on a date in November and subsequently released under investigation.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 2 November 2020, on suspicion of murder.