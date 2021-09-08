Detectives have charged a further man with the murder of 22-year-old Kai Davis in Kingston

Conrad Adams – 18 of Bulow Court, SW6 will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 8 September charged with murder. He was arrested earlier today (7 September).

Two other men have previously been charged with Kai’s murder.

Joseph Barker, 22 (of Clifton Gardens, Uxbridge and Ben Myles – 22 of Southall appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 September charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both were remanded in custody and appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 7 September – they were further remanded.

Kai died after being stabbed in Clarence Street, Kingston on Saturday, 21 August.

Two other men – 18 and 19 – were arrested on suspicion of murder; one has been released with no further action; The second has been bailed to a date in mid-September.