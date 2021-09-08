A serving police officer has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice after trying to evade speeding ticket

PC Richard Hammond, 35, attached to Met Operations, was found guilty following a trial at the Royal Courts of Justice which concluded on Tuesday, 7 September.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 17 September.

PC Hammond was charged on Friday, 11 December 2020 after an investigation found he sent messages to another person which encouraged them to be dishonest around a notice of intended prosecution regarding an alleged speeding offence in August 2018.

Chief Superintendent Andy Walker, said: “PC Hammond attempted to persuade another person to lie on his behalf, behaviour which is completely unacceptable and undermines confidence in our organisation. Perverting the course of justice is an extremely serious crime and we will take robust action against officers who fall short of the high standards we expect.

“Following the conclusion of criminal proceedings, we will now consider misconduct proceedings in due course.”