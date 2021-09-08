Manhunt for Camden serial flasher

Police in Camden are appealing for information relating to a series of indecent exposures and unwanted approaches toward women.

The 12 incidents reported to police took place at a number of locations in Camden, but were mainly in the Kentish Town area between 2019 and August 2021.

None of the victims were injured.

The suspect is described as a white male with olive skin, 5ft 6-8ins tall of large build. He has dark receding hair and facial stubble. On a number of occasions, he has worn a hat and/or women’s clothing. He speaks with a European accent.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who has information concerning the identity of this male or from any women who believe they have been approached by him but have not yet spoken with police.

Anyone who can assist the investigation should contact the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3773/7SEP21.

Victims are asked to contact police by calling 101 or make an online report at met.police.uk.