Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after holding petrol station hostage with staff in a ‘safe room’

Officers were called to a petrol station in Hengrove, Bristol, this morning, Thursday 9 September, after a report of a man armed with a knife at the location. After two hours of negotiations, officers safely detained a man.

People in the area may have heard a number of bangs that came from police distraction devices being deployed and a baton round that was discharged. These were minimal force options and presented the least risk to the public, the suspect and officers in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion.

Members of staff on-site were uninjured having remained in a safe room and in contact with officers.

A man in his 50s is currently at a police custody unit having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and will be assessed by health professionals.

The 999 call came in at 7.36am on Thursday 9 September and officers attended by 7.41am, when the road was closed as a precaution.

One person had left the scene and made their way to the hospital with knife wounds. He is a man in his 20s who is being treated for injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Investigations continue and neighbourhood officers are patrolling the area to reassure the community.

If you saw the incident or have any other information which could help please call 101 quoting reference 5221208981.