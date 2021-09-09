Information is sought after a cyclist was seriously injured following a collision in Bearsted

The victim, who is 19, was travelling in Yeoman Lane, towards the A20 Ashford Road, at around 7.15pm on Tuesday 7 September 2021 when he is reported to have been in collision with a silver Mercedes.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he received treatment to for head, neck and shoulder injuries.

The Mercedes did not stop at the scene and is reported to have continued travelling towards the A20 Ashford Road.

The vehicle is described as being a new, saloon-type model which is either white or silver in colour.

Investigators are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the Yeoman Lane and nearby Ashford Road area between 7.15 and 7.30pm.

They are particularly keen to obtain dash cam which may capture the Mercedes, or cyclist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 07-1364.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form available via: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information