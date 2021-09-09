An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with an assault in Margate.

Kent Police was called to a store in Northdown Road in the early hours of Saturday 28 August 2021 following a report a man had been assaulted.

He sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing and attended a local hospital for treatment.

Karamvir Dhadda, 18, of Doebury Walk, Plumstead, south-east London, was arrested on Tuesday 7 September and charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 September where he was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on 11 October.