A man has been jailed for three years for drugs supply offences in Southampton

Owen Catton, aged 29, of Bridge Road, Southampton was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court yesterday, Thursday, 9 September, to three years in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin.

The court heard that on Wednesday, 4 August, officers from Southampton’s Proactive team, supported by officers from Southampton’s High Harm team and local Neighbourhood teams carried out two drugs warrants at addresses in Montserrat Road, Basingstoke and Bridge Road, Southampton, to locate and arrest a suspected line holder for an active drugs network in Southampton.

Police enquiries identified that Catton was holding the drugs line, which had been used to send marketing messages advertising the sale of Class A drugs – heroin and crack cocaine.

During the searches, officers located the mobile phone used to send these messages.

Appearing at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (10 September), Catton pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to three years in jail.

Detective Sergeant Russ Smith from Southampton’s Proactive team said “This is a great result that has taken a drug dealer off our streets and helped to protect people from drug related harm.

“There is an undeniable link between drugs and violence and that is why disrupting drugs supply networks is a crucial part of our work.

“We are committed and doing everything we can to tackle drugs and associated crime in our city and keep our communities safe.

“I hope this sentence acts as a warning to anyone considering becoming involved in the supply of drugs in our city, it will not be tolerated.”

If you suspect drug related activity in your area, please get in touch with the police. All information could help the police catch and convict those who deal drugs to our communities and even the smallest pieces of information can help us develop a stronger intelligence picture.