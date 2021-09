A man from Basingstoke has t been charged with a firearm offence.

Simon Tustain, of Penny Black Lane, Basingstoke, has been charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate under Section 1 of the Firearms Act 1968.

The 25-year-old was arrested on Wednesday (8/9) as part of an investigation which is being led by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

He was due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday.