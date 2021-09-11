Major a search involving Helicopter and rescue boats called off after body is found in Margate Harbour

A major search has been called off after the sad outcome of a woman body being found in the sea.

Police, Coastguard teams along with the search and rescue helicopter were called at around 3am following reports of a woman entering the water.

A search and rescue helicopter used a FLIR heating seeking camera to search the main sands and Nayland rock area Two lifeboats searched the harbour.

Around 6am, Police say the woman’s body was found on the seafront.

The spokesman for Kent Police said there didn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances and the matter would be passed to the coroner.