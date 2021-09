At about 8.20pm on Friday 10 September 2021, the two motorbikes collided in Sir Thomas Longley Road, Rochester, near to the junction with Culpeper Close.

Both riders, a man in his 30s and a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they remain in stable conditions.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has information or dashcam footage is asked to call 01622 798538 or email [email protected] reference AH/COJ/92/21.