Man rushed to hospital after Ramsgate nightclub attack

Witnesses are being sought after a man suffered serious injuries in a Ramsgate nightclub

It was reported that between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday 29 August 2021, there was an altercation in the toilets of the Clique Bar in Harbour Parade.

A man in his 20s suffered injuries to his face which required hospital treatment.

Enquiries are continuing to establish how the man came by his injuries, and officers would like to identify two men who were in the toilets at the time.

Both men are described as 5ft 7ins tall, and thought to be 18-years-old. One was believed to be wearing a white top, carrying a bag. He had a buzz cut hair cut and black jeans.

The second man is described as wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/160556/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org