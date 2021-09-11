BREAKING CHATHAM KENT

Man treated by Paramedics after Chatham fire

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Maritime Way, St Marys Island, Chatham to a fire which is believed to have started in a tumble dryer. Crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire using hose jets. A male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation by Secamb.