Man treated by Paramedics after Chatham fire
Man remains in custody on suspicion of attempt murder in Reigate
Police in Surrey have arrested a man on suspicion of attempt murder following incident in Warren Rd #Reigate 5.40pm on Sunday afternoon. A woman was rushed to...
Double stabbing in Portsmouth
Two men have been attacked this evening in what witnesses have described as a drug deal gone wrong. The attack happened at the top of Somers Road at...
A man has been remanded in custody after a Kent Police officer was spat at and a member of the public threatened with a weapon
A man has been remanded in custody after a Kent Police officer was spat at and a member of the public threatened with a weapon. On Saturday 4 April, at...
Two Charged over Management of Brothel in Chatham
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigating the suspected management of a brothel in Chatham have charged a man and a woman...
Four young children Killed in Staffordshire house fire
Four young children have died in a serve house fire. The children aged 8,6, and 2 years old all sadly died after a fire ripped through a property on Sycamore...
UK coronavirus death toll hits 71 in the UK
The death toll from coronavirus in the UK has hit 71. Public Health England have said 67 people in England have now died from the virus a further 14 passed...
Snow map for tomorrow covering most parts of Kent,London,Berkshire,Surrey and Essex
Snow map for tomorrow. There are some places that have absolutely zero of anything over them so I apologise since I can only cover so much without special...
Police investigating a burglary in #Breightmet have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to
On Sunday 8th November 2020, police received reports of a burglary at a care home on Withins Lane. An investigation was launched. Police have now released a...
Police launched murder investigation in Enfield
A murder investigation has been launched in Enfield after a woman was fatally attacked at a residential address.Police were called at 7..23pm on...
Police stand off with UK’s most wanted man in Cheshire village
Police hunting suspected serial rapist Joseph McCann have cornered a suspect in a rural area of Congleton, Cheshire. It follows the abduction of two woman in...
A 65-year-old Northampton man has been handed an 18 year prison sentence for sexually abusing three children after grooming their families to gain their trust
He will serve a minimum of 10 years and 8 months. David Millan, from Brunswick Place in the town centre, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday...
Police have charged a teenage over the murder of 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons...
A predatory paedophile who subjected three children to sexual abuse has been jailed.
A predatory paedophile who subjected three children to sexual abuse has been jailed. Paul Berry began abusing his first victim in 1988 when he indecently...
Three men in Ellesmere Port charged in connection with serious and organised crime offences
Detectives have charged three men in connection with serious and organised crime offences. James Webb, 30, of Raby Court in Ellesmere Port has been charged...
Whilst the Kent Kings were making light of the Warriors in last night’s National Trophy speedway fixture, news started to filter through that star man Ben...
Air Ambulance called after cyclist is hit by a car in Maidstone
The Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance was called following a collision on Sutton Road near Bircholt Road. A cyclist was struck hit by a vehicle on...
OAP Airlifted to Hospital After Being Hit by Car in Haslemere
A man in his 80’s has been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Haslemere. Surrey Police have confirmed a...
Man attacked with Iron Bar in Clapham
Detectives from Lambeth are appealing for witnesses and have released CCTV footage after a man was assaulted inside a bar on Clapham High Street in November...
Railway station announcements taken over by key workers and school children
From today (June 11th) rail travellers will be hearing station announcements from other key workers, thanking them for only taking the train if it’s...
Man charged with murder after brutal stabbing in Hendon
Detectives investigating the murder of Asante Campbell, who was found with fatal stab injuries on Saturday, 29 February, at Parson Street, NW4, have charged a...
Police are appealing for witnesses following the sexual assault of a 42-year-old woman in Milton Park
The incident happened between 5.30am and 7.30am on Monday morning (July 19). The a man unknown to her sexually assaulted her over her clothing. The man had...
Police appeal to name and shame Portsmouth football thugs
Officers are appealing for information to help identify four men they want to speak to about violent disorder before the Portsmouth V Plymouth Argyle game...
Triple stabbing in Ilford one dead
A Section 60 has been authorised for the whole of the borough of Redbridge until 0800hrs on Monday, 20 January, after three men, believed to be aged in their...
A Doncaster man who left a woman with over 60 per cent burns to her body following a horrific arson attack on a family’s home has been jailed for four years
Connor O’Rourke, 23, was seen pouring fuel over the front garden and bins of a property in Ratten Row, Wadworth, in June last year before making the area go...